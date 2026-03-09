World Classic: Canada loses to Laval pitcher

Canada got off to a good start in the World Baseball Classic with an 8-2 victory over Colombia in Group A on Saturday.

However, things turned out quite differently yesterday (Sunday) against Panama. The Canadians took a one-run lead in the second inning when Abraham Toro hit a double to bring in Otto Lopez, who had led off the inning with a single to center field.

Panama then tied the score at one in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Luis Castillo before Canada regained the lead at the end of the inning when Denzel Clarke's single brought Bo Naylor home.

However, it was in the sixth inning that the chain came unraveled when pitcher James Paxton replaced Antoine Jean on the mound. Paxton walked Jose Ramos and then got Edmundo Sosa to hit a fly ball.

First baseman Josh Naylor then failed to catch Toro's throw from third base, and both were credited with an error that allowed Ramos to advance to second base. Paxton then retired Luis Castillo on a fly ball, but gave up a single to Miguel Amaya to load the bases. With two outs, pinch hitter Ruben Tejada singled to drive in two runs, aided by another error by Canada. Enrique Bradfield Jr. then singled to score Amaya and give Panama a 4-2 lead.

Panama ultimately won the game 4-3, helped in part by Laval-born left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos, who gave up no hits and struck out three in two and a third innings of relief work.

Quite ironic, isn't it? Canada did not select pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos for the international tournament, and let's just say that decision came back to haunt them.

Pool A:

Cuba 2-0

Puerto Rico 2-0

Canada 1-1

Panama 1-2

Colombia 0-3 Canada manager Ernie Whitt: “We have to win and we'll let the math take over from that. … Our backs are against the wall. … Hopefully we'll straighten some stuff out and get it done.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 9, 2026

