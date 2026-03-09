Two games in two nights for Jakub Dobes this week: Renaud Lavoie opens the door

The next few weeks will be extremely important for the Canadiens. The Montreal club will have to find a way to earn as many points as possible in the standings if they hope to secure a spot in the playoffs. There are other clubs in the East that will be pushing for a ticket to the spring dance, which means the Habs will have no room for error. We'll see how the players respond to this adversity.

But since Samuel Montembeault isn't doing the job in net, it's fair to wonder what the goaltending situation will look like between now and the end of the regular season.

If Monty were more consistent in his performances, as he was in 24-25, we wouldn't be asking ourselves these questions. But now… it's different.

This week, the Canadiens have four games on their schedule.

They will face the Leafs tomorrow, the Sens on Wednesday, the Sharks on Saturday, and the Ducks on Sunday. The only away game will be on Wednesday in Ottawa.

That said, since the start of the season, both Canadiens goalies have been playing when the club has two games in as many nights. However, with Monty's recent struggles, one might wonder if we'll see Dobes play two games in as many days, given that he's been winning his games lately.

Renaud Lavoie believes that the possibility exists, at least. He discussed it during his segment on the comeback show, broadcast on BPM Sports:

For now, we know that Dobes will play tomorrow against the Leafs at the Bell Centre.

And if he's called up to play on Wednesday, it's going to be interesting… because the Canadiens will have to travel to Ottawa for their game against the Senators. Two games in as many nights with a trip in between—is that too much for Dobes?

Remember that he tends to choke when given the role of #1 goalie…

In all this, we obviously have to make the connection with Jacob Fowler. We've seen that the kid is capable of holding his own in the National Hockey League this season, and he's currently having a good run in Laval. If Montembeault continues to be so inconsistent, could Fowler deserve (another) chance to prove himself? And if so, what will happen with the Quebec native?

Once again, there are many questions to ask when considering the situation in front of the Canadiens' net.

Kent Hughes didn't necessarily push to get a goalie at the trade deadline… and maybe he should have, considering Monty's performance (he was seen as the logical #1 at the start of the season).

