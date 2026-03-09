Turnaround for Travis Kelce

As rumors of retirement began to circulate after a grueling campaign, the news came as a relief to Missouri: Travis Kelce will be back.

The star tight end has officially informed the Kansas City Chiefs of his intention to play a 14th professional season in 2026.

At 36, the man considered one of the best in history at his position refuses to hang up his cleats on a sour note. Despite a collectively disappointing season for the organization, Kelce proved that he remains among the league's elite. He led his team in nearly every major offensive category: 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards, 45 first downs, and https://caucusfootball.com/2026/03/08/a-voir-maxx-crosby-etait-sur-le-gros-party-suite-a-son-echange/”>caught and 5 touchdowns. A remarkable performance for a veteran of his caliber.

This decision is all the more crucial given that Kelce was set to test the free agent market in 2026. By choosing to stay in Kansas City, he stabilizes an offense that sorely lacked direction last year. The Chiefs' 6-11 record can be explained in large part by persistent bad luck in close games, but above all by the devastating loss of Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last December.

Essential leadership to support Patrick Mahomes' return

Kelce's return for a 14th year is not just about statistics. With 11 consecutive Pro Bowl selections and 12 seasons of over 800 yards, his experience will be the cornerstone of the offensive rebuild. As Mahomes begins his rehabilitation to return to peak form, being able to count on his favorite target and most loyal lieutenant is an invaluable asset for coach Andy Reid.

The goal for 2026 is clear: to erase the disappointments of the previous season and prove that the Chiefs dynasty still has what it takes to reign supreme in the AFC. For Kelce, who will turn 37 in October, the challenge is daunting, but his current level of play suggests that he is far from done.

