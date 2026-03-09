Top 5: Sabres move into first place in Atlantic Division after 8-7 win over Tampa Bay

Yesterday afternoon and evening, eight games were on the schedule. There was no shortage of action. Here are the results and highlights:

Multiple teams were able to extend streaks on Sunday, including the @BuffaloSabres and @Avalanche who won their seventh and fifth games in a row, respectively.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GcLvBm7jGK pic.twitter.com/X9MTaL3L3U

1. The Sabres are now first in the Atlantic

Late in the afternoon, the Sabres and the Lightning faced off.

The stakes of this game: first place in the Atlantic Division. Thanks to an 8-7 victory, Buffalo is now in first place in the division. Wow!

It wasn't the beautiful plays that marked this game. It was the numerous fights and physical play. Do the Lightning and Sabres have a new rivalry?

From the very beginning, the benches were almost empty.

The Sabres and Lightning fill up their penalty boxes within the first 10 minutes of the first period pic.twitter.com/S92EZhbCpx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

Buffalo scored the first goal of the game and then everything went downhill from there.

SAM CARRICK DROPS THE GLOVES WITH SCOTT SABOURIN FOR A QUICK BOUT pic.twitter.com/ZmnemlBosp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

Cernak is out here moving like Isaiah Stewart trying to fight Kesselring https://t.co/V4IMhi7ACZ pic.twitter.com/jjEu3QpBaW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2026

HERE WE GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/jolDaGYFEW — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 8, 2026

TWO SECONDS IN AND THE GLOVES ARE OFF YET AGAIN pic.twitter.com/U7iefTDzkg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

In hockey terms, Buffalo was leading 4-1.

Tampa Bay scored five unanswered goals to take a 6-4 lead.

KUCHEROV GIVES TAMPA THE LEAD! IT WAS 4-1 BUFFALO pic.twitter.com/Yn2WM9Xq8h — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 9, 2026

Buffalo obviously never gave up, even at 7-5. The club scored three goals to end the visitors' hopes.

JOSH DOAN GIVES BUFFALO AN 8-7 LEAD LATE!!!!! SOOOOOOOO MANY GOALS! pic.twitter.com/DDD1Pryyii — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2026

Of course, the game ended with a fight.

A total of 102 penalty minutes were handed out. This is the first time since 2010 that the Sabres are in first place in the division at this point in the season.

2. A crazy game in Pittsburgh

One game to watch in the afternoon was the Penguins vs. Bruins matchup. Okay, so it wasn't as crazy as the Lightning vs. Sabres game, but still.

Both teams are in a heated battle for a spot in the playoffs. The game finally ended 5-4 in overtime.

However, the Bruins were up 3-0 very early in the game. Pittsburgh came back and tied it up.

MANTHA A completely crazy game on our airwaves pic.twitter.com/60r9b5Qzfg — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026

Pavel Zacha put the visitors back in front. It was his third goal of the game.

But Mantha, once again, really wanted this game to go into overtime.

In overtime, Pittsburgh scored a goal and escaped with the win. Thomas Novak needed only 17 seconds to end the debate.

TOMMY NOVAK COMPLETES THE PENGUINS COMEBACK 17 SECONDS INTO OT pic.twitter.com/EQ4g0BpGJM — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

3. Nicolas Roy scores and Nazem Kadri assists in their Avalanche debuts

The Avalanche didn't have easy games this weekend.

On Friday, they played the Dallas Stars. The club won in a shootout. And yesterday, they faced another strong Central Division club, the Wild. The result was the same: a shootout victory.

Out of the box, only eligible to shoot after the first 3 attempts… And Nathan MacKinnon ENDS IT with the shootout winner pic.twitter.com/AqwCec4pEb — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

When Colorado leads after 40 minutes of play, they have a record of 34-0.

Wow.

The Avs improve to a RIDICULOUS 34-0 on the season when leading after 2 periods — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

Nathan MacKinnon not only scored the winning goal in the shootout, but he also scored one in regulation time.

Nazem Kadri, who received a standing ovation – playing in his first game with the organization since 2022 – earned an assist.

Naz Nate Dogg Nazem Kadri feeds Nathan MacKinnon in his first game back with the Avs pic.twitter.com/fxUX0oLMgI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

The other goal for Jared Bednar's team was scored by another newcomer.

Nicolas Roy, this time.

With two big wins this weekend against its division rivals, Colorado has pulled away a bit in the standings.

4. Jonathan Drouin's first goal with the Blues

On Friday, Jonathan Drouin was traded from the Islanders to the Blues.

Let's just say that the Quebec native didn't take long to make friends. He scored a goal in his first game with St. Louis.

Jonathan Drouin with a ROCKET in his first game as a Blue pic.twitter.com/fhR9kXnjxw — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2026

Justin Holl was also playing his first game in blue. He recorded an assist on the insurance goal into an empty net.

Your first look at Jonathan Drouin and Justin Holl with the @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/ZAqetWcTal — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2026

Joel Hofer was once again magnificent in goal for the Blues. He stopped all 22 shots he faced from the Ducks.

JOEL HOFER SHUTS THE DOOR He makes 22 saves for his fifth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/SzIg2sA3qu — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2026

Jimmy Snuggerud led the offense.

He had one goal and one assist.

5. Shutout by both Red Wings goalies

In New Jersey, fans were hoping for a Devils victory over the Wings, but New Jersey was unable to beat the two walls in front of the Wings' net.

John Gibson (injured) made 21 saves before giving way to Cam Talbot, who faced no shots. But since Gibson left the game, it doesn't count as an official shutout, unfortunately.

Gibby Talbs pic.twitter.com/iV2TdFOSZY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 9, 2026

The best story of the game wasn't the shutout.

It belonged to Dominik Shine, who, at 32, scored his first NHL goal.

AWESOME STORY ALERT 32-year-old Dominik Shine has his first NHL goal after playing 521 AHL games! Never give up on your dreams, kids! : @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/87UcW6dlRW — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2026

Perseverance paid off.

With this victory, Detroit moves back ahead of Montreal in the Atlantic Division standings.

The Habs are one point behind, but have two games in hand.

Overtime

– What a move by Kyle Dubas!

– A classic.

MCDAVID DRAISAITL FOR THE 3-1 LEAD pic.twitter.com/hpKNrb8bGF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 9, 2026

– The top scorers of the night.

– Five games on the schedule tonight.