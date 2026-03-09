The Los Angeles Rams offer Trent McDuffie a record-breaking contract

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to bet big on their new acquisition.

The California team has awarded cornerback Trent McDuffie a four-year contract extension worth $124 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at his position.

According to information reported by ESPN journalist Adam Schefter, the deal also includes $100 million guaranteed. With an average annual salary of $31 million, McDuffie surpasses the previous record set recently by Sauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts, who averaged $30.1 million per season.

This spectacular signing comes just days after the Rams acquired the star defensive back in a major trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. To secure the services of the 24-year-old, Los Angeles gave up its first-round pick, 29th overall, in addition to its fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2026 draft, as well as a third-round pick in 2027.

The Rams are clearly demonstrating their intention to build a solid defense around McDuffie for the coming seasons.

During his first few years in the NFL, the cornerback quickly established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the league. Since joining the league in 2022, McDuffie has recorded three interceptions and forced eight fumbles, demonstrating a consistent ability to create important turnovers. A key piece of the Rams' defense

The young player also has an impressive track record for someone so young. During his time with the Chiefs, he won two Super Bowl rings and was selected to the All-Pro first team in 2023.

With this new record-breaking contract, the Rams are confirming their confidence in McDuffie and hoping that he will become a defensive pillar of the organization for many years to come. If his performances remain at the same level, Los Angeles may well have found the leader of its secondary for the next decade.

