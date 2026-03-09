The Falcons are reportedly pushing to sign Tua Tagovailoa.

The earthquake that everyone was expecting in the NFL has just happened.

According to reports by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the race to secure the services of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This strategic move comes as the Miami Dolphins are preparing to release their former first-round pick from the 2020 draft at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

For Atlanta, the urgency is real. The organization currently finds itself in a sort of “purgatory” at the quarterback position. Their young prospect, Michael Penix Jr., is struggling to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a serious injury that could force him to miss the start of the 2026 season. The acquisition of an experienced veteran like Tagovailoa would then become a luxury insurance policy, or even a long-term solution.

In Florida, the honeymoon is over. After six up-and-down seasons, the Dolphins announced they would be parting ways with the Hawaiian. To absorb the enormous $99 million impact on their payroll, the team will use a designation of retirement after June 1, allowing them to spread the financial burden over the next two years.

A fresh start after a difficult end to his time in Miami Tua's time in Miami will be remembered for its striking contrasts. While he dominated the league in 2023 with 4,624 passing yards and led his team to the playoffs twice, his final stretch was more difficult. His 2025 campaign ended on the sidelines after he threw 15 interceptions in just 14 games.

It remains to be seen whether the change of scenery in Georgia will allow the left-hander to regain the accuracy that was his strength. For the Falcons, it's a bold gamble that could redefine the hierarchy of the NFC South division.

