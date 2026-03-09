The CH among the winners of the deadline, according to Frank Seravalli

We expected to see Kent Hughes make a move before the trade deadline.

We expected the Canadiens' GM to be able to bring in some help to improve his team for the rest of the season and the playoffs. But that didn't happen.

It's not because he didn't try, and we know that. But seeing that Hughes didn't make any moves, maybe it's not such a bad thing…

In fact, that's what Frank Seravalli seems to believe, because he ranked the Canadiens in the winners category when discussing the trade deadline. He argues that the Canadiens didn't necessarily need a big addition because the chemistry is there and because the club is playing the right way with the players who are already in place. The reporter also appreciates the fact that Kent Hughes was able to be patient. That's what we understand from reading this sentence:

The Canadiens' window to win is just opening; no need to shorten it prematurely for immediate gratification. – Frank Seravalli

A different approach to Trade Deadline winners and losers with some sober second thoughts on Monday:https://t.co/WvEcoC6Qtx — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 9, 2026

That's a fair point because, in a sense, it's true that Hughes didn't panic.

He wants to wait until he's sure of his shot before he can make a move… and we also know that the Canadiens had a mystery player in their sights, a guy who fit the team's needs and could have been added to the core for the next few years.

But on the other hand, there are still questions to be asked after the deadline. For example?

1. Can Jakub Dobes do the job in the playoffs as the #1 goalie? Right now, he's the one the Canadiens are counting on…

2. Will the defense be able to hold up? Adding an experienced right-handed defenseman could have helped…

3. Offensively, does the Canadiens have the weapons in its top six to compete with the best teams in the NHL?

Sure, we would have liked to see Kent Hughes make a trade to improve the lineup. But he didn't… and we'll see if there will be any consequences in the coming weeks.

