Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“The Canadiens came close to trading Patrik Laine.”
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

We now know that the Canadiens were unable to trade Patrik Laine. He is expected to finish the season with the Canadiens.

But does that mean Kent Hughes, who failed to complete a trade last Friday, didn't try to send the Finn elsewhere?

No, that's not what it means.
David Pagnotta, who wrote an article on the Canadiens' deadline, also mentioned that the Montreal club "came close" to trading Laine.

This was despite restrictions in the Finnish player's contract.

In fact, it makes sense to think that the Canadiens would have traded Laine if they had been able to accomplish their other objectives on deadline day.

Pagnotta reconfirmed that the Canadiens came close acquiring a right-handed defenseman with a valid contract for next season. And as we know, there was also the #MysteryTrade that was in play.

Who was that guy? I'm asking for a friend…

If the Canadiens needed to make room, we can assume that Kent Hughes had the means to do so… but that it would come at a price. And clearly, he didn't want to pay that price and preferred to take the penalties of deferring the young players' bonuses until next season.

Good thing Carey Price's contract is no longer there, huh?

In any case, the many rumors surrounding the Canadiens suggest that next summer, not only is Kent Hughes likely to make a move… but we can even assume that he may not have a choice.


