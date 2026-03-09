P.K. Subban: “I would have been at Markov’s wedding even if it were the end of the world.”

Over the years, P.K. Subban has earned a reputation as a guy who is full of energy and always entertaining.

In 2017, his friend and former teammate Andrei Markovwas married in Russia and he was invited along with Alexei Emelin.

Appearing on Maxim Lapierre's Hockey with an Accent podcast, Subban explained that when he received Markov's invitation, nothing could have stopped him from attending the event.

“When Marky invited me [to his wedding], the world could have been ending, I wasn't going to miss that wedding. ” New content coming soon, subscribe on YouTube!

According to Subban, he would have attended the wedding “even if it were the end of the world.”

Now that's a true friend!

Subban went on to explain that at one point during the ceremony, he had the opportunity to say a few words into the microphone. We're all curious to know what kind of things were said during that speech!

After the wedding, Markov left with his wife, and Subban decided to continue the party in Moscow with the other Russian hockey players who were at the event.

It's clear that this evening was intense and boozy!

According to Subban, he spent 18 hours in Moscow and didn't sleep a wink during his brief stay in Russia.

He admitted to sleeping during the 11-hour flight back to North America. He must have partied hard to be knocked out for 11 hours!

Despite all this craziness, Subban insisted that he was honored to be invited to the wedding of his friend, someone he has admired for a long time.

A beautiful story between two good friends who played for the Canadiens.

