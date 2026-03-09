Oliver Kapanen absent from practice, but Patrik Laine remains as extra

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X / Canadiens

This morning, the Canadiens announced that Oliver Kapanen would not be practicing. There is talk of a day of treatment for the Finnish player, who is not accustomed to being absent.

The NHL season plus the Olympics have made for a busy schedule for him recently. He deserves a rest.

As a result, watching the club's practice, it was clear that Joe Veleno looked like he was warming the Finn's seat on the second line.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky
Newhook – Veleno – Demidov
Anderson – Danault – Gallagher
Dach – Evans – Bolduc

Alexandre Texier, who took his time before joining the others for practice, was an extra. The same was obviously true for good old Patrik Laine.

He was an extra on Phillip Danault's line, as reported by our colleague Patrick Guillet. And before practice, the Finn practiced his shots with Cole Caufield.

So nothing has changed. Despite the deadline passing and even though one player was missing from training, there is no sense that the coach wants to change his trios for tomorrow—if Kapanen can play, of course. Are you surprised? Me neither.

Patrik Laine is therefore preparing to be patient in order to return to the lineup. And when I say return to the lineup, I'm not necessarily talking about the Canadiens' lineup.

Yes, we're still in it.


The following players are not participating in practice this morning: Laurent Dauphin, Owen Beck, Marc Del Gaizo, Nate Clurman, and William Trudeau (treatment day), David Reinbacher (ill), and Josiah Didier (lower body) will need further medical evaluation…

— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 9, 2026

