Oliver Kapanen absent from practice, but Patrik Laine remains as extra

This morning, the Canadiens announced that Oliver Kapanen would not be practicing. There is talk of a day of treatment for the Finnish player, who is not accustomed to being absent.

The NHL season plus the Olympics have made for a busy schedule for him recently. He deserves a rest.

As a result, watching the club's practice, it was clear that Joe Veleno looked like he was warming the Finn's seat on the second line.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Newhook – Veleno – Demidov

Anderson – Danault – Gallagher

Dach – Evans – Bolduc

Alexandre Texier, who took his time before joining the others for practice, was an extra. The same was obviously true for good old Patrik Laine.

He was an extra on Phillip Danault's line, as reported by our colleague Patrick Guillet. And before practice, the Finn practiced his shots with Cole Caufield.

So nothing has changed. Despite the deadline passing and even though one player was missing from training, there is no sense that the coach wants to change his trios for tomorrow—if Kapanen can play, of course. Are you surprised? Me neither.

The trios and duos in training: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Veleno-Demidov

Anderson-Danault-Gallagher/Laine

Dach-Evans-Bolduc/Texier Dobson-Matheson

Guhle-Hutson

Carrier-Xhekaj/Struble Dobes

Montembeault Kapanen is absent for off-ice treatment.@DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/JC3aDoYceG — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 9, 2026

Patrik Laine is therefore preparing to be patient in order to return to the lineup. And when I say return to the lineup, I'm not necessarily talking about the Canadiens' lineup.

Yes, we're still in it.

Jakub Dobes is the first goalie to leave the ice after practice. He could very well be the starting goalie tomorrow night. Samuel Montembeault is doing a few extra drills.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobes #Montembeault #NHL pic.twitter.com/QjGHZbJ02Y — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 9, 2026

The following players are not participating in practice this morning: Laurent Dauphin, Owen Beck, Marc Del Gaizo, Nate Clurman, and William Trudeau (treatment day), David Reinbacher (ill), and Josiah Didier (lower body) will need further medical evaluation…

— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 9, 2026

Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for serving as the aggressor in an altercation with Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 9, 2026

