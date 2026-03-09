New destination for Mike Evans

The NFL transfer market has just experienced one of its biggest upheavals.

According to information reported Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, star receiver Mike Evans is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the California team, marking the end of a glorious era in Florida.

At 32, Evans arrives in the Bay Area with the ambition of reviving a career that suffered its first real setback last year. For the first time in his illustrious career, the receiver failed to reach the symbolic 1,000-yard mark. In 2025, hampered by a hamstring tear and then a broken collarbone, he was only able to play in eight games, a historic low for him. He finished this difficult season with 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Before these physical setbacks, Mike Evans was a model of consistency. He had strung together 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards, equaling the legendary Jerry Rice's record. This move to the 49ers gives him the opportunity to return to the top of the game in an already explosive offense.

A prestigious addition to the 49ers' offense

Evans' arrival in San Francisco adds a formidable weapon to the 49ers' arsenal. Currently ranked 10th in league history for receptions (108), he ranks second among active players, just behind Davante Adams of the Rams. His ability to impose himself in the red zone and his size make him a prime target for Kyle Shanahan's system.

For Buccaneers fans, it's the end of an era. For San Francisco fans, it's the hope of seeing a future Hall of Famer help the team finally win the ultimate title.

