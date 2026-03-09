Mystery player: You would have “almost fallen off your chair” if you knew who it was.

Last Friday, on the NHL trade deadline, the Canadiens had a “mystery player” in their sights.

And of course, it got people talking, because we all ended up asking ourselves the same question.

But who could it be? The Canadiens may be confident that it won't leak to the media, but…8230;

Elliotte Friedman said Saturday thathe had an idea of the identity of the player in question. But he didn't want to say any more than that, probably to protect his sources… and probably to avoid creating controversy as well.

That said, Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) mentioned the famous player in an article… and without revealing his name, let's just say that the TVA Sports journalist makes it even more intriguing when he says this:

There's a name circulating behind the scenes… and if you had heard it, you would probably, like me, have almost fallen off your chair. It makes you wonder why the other team would want to trade this player to the Canadiens. – Nicolas Cloutier

It certainly raises some questions…

It is unclear whether we will ever know the identity of the player in question.

But one thing is certain: if it is indeed the player Friedman and Cloutier are referring to, we can truly believe that Kent Hughes was working on something huge.

A trade that would have sent shockwaves throughout the NHL, like…

The good news? Kent Hughes mentioned during his press conference after the trade deadline that the matter was not closed.

He also said he wanted to wait until the summer to see if there might be an opening for a trade… and maybe we'll have a better idea by then about the player everyone has been talking about for the past few days.

It's all very interesting. And I can't wait to see if the Canadiens' GM will be able to complete a trade to bring this player to Montreal… because obviously, it would be big news in Montreal.

