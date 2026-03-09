Mystery deal: Canadiens “very confident” it won’t leak to the media

Ah, the Canadiens' sacrosanct mystery trade…

This is an issue that Kent Hughes wasn't afraid to address in front of the media on Friday. The Canadiens' GM said that, as you know, he came close to making a significant trade.

The club could succeed in getting their hands on the guy in question this summer.

Obviously, since Friday afternoon, the witch hunt has been in full swing. Everyone wants to know who the player is who came close to landing in town.

And this morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie discussed the subject with the morning team.

Basically, we understand that at this point, it is difficult to publicly assess what happened. The mystery surrounding the failed trade and Kent Hughes's delay in holding his press conference are significant.

But despite everything, at this point, the TVA Sports reporter believes the player is a forward.

Does that mean the potential trade that would have brought a right-handed defenseman to town would be different from the current situation in Montreal? Possibly, yes. #Interesting

It's important to note that in his column, Renaud Lavoie said the following in relation to the mystery trade:

“The two teams involved in this trade are very confident that the name will never be revealed.” – Renaud Lavoie

There is one exception, however: if the trade does end up happening this summer, the Habs and the other team could decide to say that it was the mystery case from March.

But in the meantime, a kind of code of silence—to use Renaud Lavoie's words— reigns supreme. Perhaps they are trying to cover their tracks with regard to what has already come out, who knows?

Since it almost happened in March, we dare to believe that the chances of seeing the issue resolved this summer are relatively good. But we say this knowing full well that everything can change in a few months, of course…

The CH tried to be active at the deadline, but to no avail. Will this hurt the club in the race for the playoffs?

Overtime

Following their trip to California, the Canadiens are back in town. The club will practice at noon in Brossard in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The next few weeks will mainly be spent at home, by the way.