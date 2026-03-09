MLB in brief: Tournament over for Tarik Skubal | Paul Skenes loves his country | Contract for Jesus Luzardo

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: The Sporting News

Tournament over for Tarik Skubal

He will return to the Tigers' camp, as originally planned.

In fact, Jim Bowden would give him $400 million if he were managing the Tigers.

Paul Skenes loves his country

And he's not afraid to say so.

Bo Bichette to David Wright

He wants his advice.

Max Scherzer and Jesus Luzardo

The veteran helps the younger player.

The latter has just signed a five-year contract with Philly. He will earn a total of $135 million starting in 2027.

Jasson Dominguez is making progress

That's good news.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

