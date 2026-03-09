MLB in brief: Tournament over for Tarik Skubal | Paul Skenes loves his country | Contract for Jesus Luzardo

Tournament over for Tarik Skubal

He will return to the Tigers' camp, as originally planned.

Tarik Skubal will leave after tonight's game and return to Tigers camp in Lakeland, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. DeRosa said Skubal will not pitch again in the WBC — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 9, 2026

In fact, Jim Bowden would give him $400 million if he were managing the Tigers.

“If I were them, I would offer an eight-year deal at $50M a year.”@JimBowdenGM explains why the Tigers need to lock up Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/3EoEIJM11M — GM Territory (@GMTerritory) March 9, 2026

Paul Skenes loves his country

And he's not afraid to say so.

It is an honor to represent my country at the WBC. Go USA @PlayersTribune https://t.co/ids7clpcYQ — Paul Skenes (@Paul_Skenes) March 9, 2026

Bo Bichette to David Wright

He wants his advice.

Bo Bichette proactively reached out to David Wright to see if he was coming down to Mets spring training Wright figures he'llll end up spending some time with Bichette today pic.twitter.com/kbxYY4ijIE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 9, 2026

Max Scherzer and Jesus Luzardo

The veteran helps the younger player.

Max Scherzer has become a mentor to Jesús Luzardo.He gives advice on offseason training. He also quizzes him on the NL East. “What are you gonna do to the Braves lineup? Mets lineup?” “I'd say it and he'd go ‘Nope wrong. This is how you're gonna do it'”https://t.co/eH5FrSEbBe — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 9, 2026

The latter has just signed a five-year contract with Philly. He will earn a total of $135 million starting in 2027.

BREAKING: Left-hander Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a five-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Luzardo, 28, was set to become a free agent after this season. The new deal will begin in 2027 and locks up one of baseball's best young arms. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 9, 2026

Jasson Dominguez is making progress

That's good news.

Yankees' Jasson Dominguez shows defensive progress in left field during ‘busy afternoon' https://t.co/EKdjYDeEgZ pic.twitter.com/OE3hlB76dN — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 9, 2026

