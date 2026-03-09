Michael Hage: there is a risk that he will remain at university

The Canadiens failed to complete a trade before the trade deadline. You knew that. That said, is it possible to think that, despite everything, the Habs could find something positive in this? It's absolutely possible to think that this is a possibility, yes.

How? By thinking about the Michael Hage situation. wrote an article discussing the effect of the trade deadline on Michael Hage.

And clearly, he was onto something.

Why do I say that? Because this morning, in his morning show on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie addressed the subject of Hage, saying that too much congestion at forward could have (or could) push the prospect to return to the NCAA in 2026-2027.

Remember that the young man, who is having a superb season, is expected to sign his entry contract in the coming weeks, if all goes well.

Four points for Michael Hage and the bronze medal for Canada

Please note: it should be specified that Renaud Lavoie does not believe that Hage would do this in order to spend four years at university and become a free agent in 2028, signing wherever he wants in the NHL. The young man, who grew up loving the Canadiens, wants to play here.

But we can agree that seeing him stay in college for his third year would clearly cause many fans (and possibly many members of the Montreal organization) to worry about it. That's normal.

Going after a top forward would have possibly cost the job of a depth forward… but with several quality players at the top, perhaps Hage would have had fewer opportunities in the short term.

If the Canadiens were to sign Hage (to finish the season in Montreal… before having the option to send him to Laval, if necessary, in 2026-2027) AND get their mystery player this summer, it could be a happy ending for Kent Hughes.

I still think the young prospect will sign his entry-level contract in the spring of 2026, for what it's worth.

