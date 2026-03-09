Korea uses a complicated tiebreaker to advance to the quarterfinals

South Korea will advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic after defeating Australia 7-2 in the final Group C game today (Monday). However, it was much more complicated than one might imagine. Before we go any further, here is the tournament's tiebreaker procedure. To start with, the team that won the games between the tied teams receives the highest position.

If three or more teams are tied and one of those teams has won its games against all the other teams with which it is tied, it will then be placed in the highest position. Similarly, if one of these teams loses its games, it will be placed in the lowest position. If this is not the case, the tied teams are ranked according to the lowest ratio of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games of that round between the tied teams. If there is still a tie, the teams are ranked according to the lowest earned run average, divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games of that round between the tied teams.

Finally, if the tie is still not broken, teams are ranked according to the best batting average in games in this round between the tied teams.

Are you still with me? You had to know all these rules to decide between Australia, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei in Group C.

In this morning's game (Monday), South Korea led Australia 6-2 after eight innings, which meant that the Australians only had to hold South Korea scoreless in the ninth inning, and then nothing else would matter, even if they lost the game.

In order to advance, Korea needs to beat Australia by at least 5 runs while also allowing fewer than 3 runs. Otherwise, Australia will advance even if they lose to Korea in the game. Here's the breakdown of outcomes in different scoring situations: https://t.co/s1gm2fXU0M — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) March 9, 2026

Jack O'Loughlin was then sent to the mound and walked Do Yeong Kim. Jahmai Jones then hit a ball to right field and on a potential double play, shortstop Jarryd Dale committed an error by throwing the ball to right field.

Hyun Min Ahn followed with a sacrifice fly to score Kim, bringing the score to 7-2, a result that gave South Korea the tiebreaker. Australia could have turned the tide in the bottom of the ninth inning, but was unable to score.

With three more groups to be decided, there is a good chance that another situation like this will occur.

Great baseball.

