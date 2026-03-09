Jakub Dobes will face the Leafs tomorrow

Marc-Olivier Cook
Jakub Dobes will face the Leafs tomorrow
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

The Canadiens returned from their trip and practiced this afternoon in Brossard.

The club prepared for tomorrow's game, when the Leafs will visit the Bell Centre. And we know who will be in goal against Toronto.

At least, the Canadiens announced that Jakub Dobes will be in net. Which, in reality, is not a huge surprise.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!