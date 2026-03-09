Jacob Fowler’s door is more open than David Reinbacher’s.
If I told you that David Reinbacher was more likely to be called up soon than Jacob Fowler, would you agree or disagree?
Let's be clear: I don't know the answer to that question. In the short term, it's very difficult to say who will be the next young player called up by the Canadiens. It could also be someone other than these guys. But let's agree on this: if we look to the future (which the Habs are still doing, until proven otherwise), we see a clearer path for Fowler than for Reinbacher.
Why do I say that? Mainly because the Canadiens, who already have five regulars on defense, including two right-handed players, tried to sign a right-handed defenseman with a contract for next year.
Add to that the fact that, according to Arpon Basu, the Habs' plan is to keep Reino downstairs (this could change with injuries, of course) for the time being, and we have clues to suggest this. This is not unusual, considering that the CH is young and needs a veteran on the blue line. Reinbacher is getting better, which is a good thing. But he's not a sure thing for the organization right now. It's up to him to try to become one.
On the other hand, the Canadiens' management scrapped their plans in December to call up Jacob Fowler, even though it was earlier than expected. Renaud Lavoie told BPM Sports that the Canadiens did not seriously consideridea of acquiring a goalie last week. Interesting…
Add to that the fact that Samuel Montembeault has lost his way and that many observers are calling for Fowler to be called up – or even suggesting outright that it will happen, in some cases – and we have some clues as to how Fowler is viewed.
For now, these are just clues. But we can all agree that when we put two and two together, it's clear that the Habs are not trying to block their hope in front of the net, as they tried to do with the Austrian.
Right?