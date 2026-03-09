Jacob Fowler’s door is more open than David Reinbacher’s.

If I told you that David Reinbacher was more likely to be called up soon than Jacob Fowler, would you agree or disagree?

Let's be clear: I don't know the answer to that question. In the short term, it's very difficult to say who will be the next young player called up by the Canadiens. It could also be someone other than these guys. But let's agree on this: if we look to the future (which the Habs are still doing, until proven otherwise), we see a clearer path for Fowler than for Reinbacher.

Why do I say that? Mainly because the Canadiens, who already have five regulars on defense, including two right-handed players, tried to sign a right-handed defenseman with a contract for next year.

Add to that the fact that, according to Arpon Basu, the Habs' plan is to keep Reino downstairs (this could change with injuries, of course) for the time being, and we have clues to suggest this. This is not unusual, considering that the CH is young and needs a veteran on the blue line. Reinbacher is getting better, which is a good thing. But he's not a sure thing for the organization right now. It's up to him to try to become one.