Development surrounding the return of the Expos

Do you remember Ashkan Karbasfrooshan? He's the man who, exactly 100 days ago, on November 29, 2025, came out into the open and publicly stated his desire to bring the Expos back to Montreal. There was quite a buzz around the idea. Since then, it had been dead quiet. We were starting to think that all those fine words were just fine words. After all, this cynicism was legitimate, since it's not the first time that Expos fans have been led on about this subject…

But hey, credit where credit is due, Mr. Karbasfrooshan seems motivated by the project. In a post on his X account earlier today, the Quebecer of Persian origin announced to baseball fans that he had found a location for the construction of a future stadium. He was careful to mention that the location is not yet finalized, but that it has been found.

This is a step in the right direction. It's encouraging because he seems to be really working on the project!

Dear #PeanutProject community — please sit down.

I've never been a particularly religious person, though I admit to being spiritual… and perhaps a little superstitious — which I suppose can sometimes amount to the same thing.

Today marks exactly 100 days since this journey… pic.twitter.com/15Ngdc3LAR — Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) March 9, 2026

Don't get your knickers in a twist

Admittedly, there is reason to be optimistic. However, don't get your hopes up by signing up for a waiting list to purchase season tickets, thinking that you'll be able to attend an Expos game again by 2030! It's far from a done deal.

At the risk of repeating myself, it's encouraging to see that a man who is passionate about baseball and Nos Amours is working on the issue. As he mentions in his publication, the bulk of the work (major details) remains to be done. He is aware of this. That said, the question of the project's starting point, i.e., the location of the future stadium, has been unofficially settled.

Where is this location?

It would have been fun to know where this location is, by the way. Is it on the island of Montreal itself? If so, it will be interesting to know where, because available land is scarce in the city of a hundred steeples.

Will it be in Laval? Why not, after all, all of Montreal's newest sports clubs have set up shop on Île Jésus. The Montreal Roses took up residence there in 2025, thanks to the leadership of the collective's president, Annie Larouche. FC Supra will also play its home games at the Roses' stadium, Stade Boréale. Victoire de Montréal played only a few games at the Verdun auditorium before moving permanently to Place Bell in Laval, home of the Rocket, which has been playing there since the club's inauguration in 2017.

There is still the option of the South Shore. But then again, if there is no money and it is complicated to build an arena with a minimum of 4,000 seats to host a QMJHL franchise, it is likely to be just as complicated for a baseball park!

It will be interesting to follow the progress of the project.

