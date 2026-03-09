Canada: only one way to reach the quarterfinals

Yesterday, Canada lost an important game against Panama in the World Baseball Classic. But don't think it's all over for the Canadian team. Does the loss complicate things? Of course. But all is not lost.

As we speak, Puerto Rico and Cuba are 2-0 and Canada is 1-1 in Group A. Colombia and Panama are out of the tournament, finishing with a 1-3 record.

The Canadians will have two more games to try to salvage their tournament. Tomorrow, they will play Puerto Rico (7 p.m.)… and on Wednesday (3 p.m.), Cuba will be on the menu.

If Canada wins both games, it will have a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the tournament's inception. The Canadians are in control of their own destiny. The problem? The same is true for the other two countries in Group A. If Canada wants to win its group, winning its next two games is essential. But to qualify (the top two clubs in each group qualify), there is only one path that matters: winning the game against the loser of the Cuba-Puerto Rico matchup. The Cuba-Puerto Rico matchup will take place at 7 p.m. tonight. So the loser of tonight's game will be Canada's real target to finish in the top two of Group A in the tournament.

If Canada beats the loser of tonight's Puerto Rico vs Cuba game, they move on for the first time in #WorldBaseballClassic history https://t.co/1bdZAnYY56 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 9, 2026

Elsewhere in the other groups, we will be watching the three-way tie between the Americans, Mexicans, and Italians in Group B. Tonight, the United States and Mexico will face off (8 p.m.), which will give us an idea of what will happen in that group.

It should be noted that the winner of Group B will face the second seed from Group A and vice versa. A matchup between Canada and the United States on March 13 (the first day of the quarterfinals) is therefore a distinct possibility.

Japan has already won Group C. South Korea is the second seed.

In Group D, the Dominican Republic (3-0) and Venezuela (2-0) are guaranteed to advance. The winner of the match between the two teams (Wednesday, 8 p.m.) will face Korea on March 13 in Florida. The loser will face Japan the following day.

MLB

Created by humans, assisted by AI.