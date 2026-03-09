Bo Bichette expects to be booed in Philadelphia

During the offseason, Bo Bichette decided to sign with the Mets. He was offered $42 million per season for three years, with opt-out clauses after each year. And at any time (during the offseason, of course), he can opt out of his contract to go for the big money. This opportunity was there for him. The Philadelphia Phillies had a seven-year, $200 million offer on the table, which was a larger total amount but less money per year.

Not only did the offer exist, but at one point the Phillies were certain they had convinced the star player to accept it. History has taught us that Kyle Tucker's signing with the Dodgers, just when the Mets thought they had pulled off a coup, changed the game. They offered Bo Bichette a big contract instead. This inevitably upset a lot of people in Philly. And since the Pennsylvania market is known to be… heated, Bichette is aware that he may be booed there. He's comfortable with that.

Bo Bichette is anticipating plenty of boos from Phillies fans. “I'm looking forward to it.” pic.twitter.com/wpMoGwXx6D — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 4, 2026

The Phillies are in the same division as the Mets and will battle with the Braves for the division title. The Phillies will likely motivate themselves by saying that beating Bichette will show him what he's missing.

When he hits the road, it's clear that he'll be better received in Toronto than in Philadelphia, at least. After all, even though he didn't sign with Toronto this winter, people will want to thank him more than anything else.

