Bengals poised to make a big move with Jalen Carter

Rumors of a trade are beginning to intensify around star defensive tackle Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the organization does decide to part ways with him, general manager Howie Roseman will undoubtedly demand a very high price.

According to some analyses, Philadelphia could ask for several draft picks, including at least one first-round selection. However, a simpler scenario remains possible: a single pick… but very high in the draft.

This is precisely the idea put forward by analyst Max Dible, who believes that the Cincinnati Bengals could be interested in offering their 2026 first-round pick, currently projected to be 10th overall, in order to get their hands on Carter.

Carter, who will be 25 next season, already has a solid resume in the NFL. Drafted ninth overall by Philadelphia in 2022, he quickly became one of the most dominant young defensive players in the league.

A two-time Pro Bowl participant, he remains under contract until 2027 thanks to the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. He will earn approximately $7 million next season before a salary of approximately $27 million in the final year of his deal.

For Cincinnati, such a trade would offer attractive value. Instead of betting on a draft prospect whose impact is uncertain, the team would immediately get a star player capable of stabilizing the middle of its defensive line.

Growing pressure for the Bengals

The pressure is even greater for the Bengals as the American Football Conference North division becomes increasingly formidable.

The Baltimore Ravens recently made a big splash by acquiring formidable quarterback hunter Maxx Crosby. Cincinnati will now have to face Crosby twice a season, along with Myles Garrett in Cleveland and T.J. Watt in Pittsburgh.

In this context, adding a dominant player like Carter could allow the Bengals to rebalance the defensive battle in this extremely competitive division.

For their part, the Eagles could seriously consider their options. The team has already agreed to a three-year, $78 million extension with defensive tackle Jordan Davis. With Carter now eligible for a new deal, Philadelphia will have to decide whether to invest heavily in two players at the same position… or take advantage of his high value on the trade market.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.