A return with the Seahawks

The contract market is heating up in the National Football League, and several teams have made important decisions about the future of their rosters.

Among the notable news, the Seattle Seahawks have confirmed that they will retain the services of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for the coming seasons.

According to information reported by Adam Schefter of the ESPN, Shaheed has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth a total of $51 million. This deal ensures the receiver's presence in Seattle for years to come, as the team enters a new phase of its offensive development.

Shaheed arrived with the Seahawks last season in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Shaheed was acquired in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round draft picks. During the regular season, the 27-year-old played in nine games, catching 15 passes for 188 yards. He also distinguished himself on special teams by scoring a touchdown.

In the playoffs, he added three receptions for 78 yards, while scoring another touchdown on special teams. The former Weber State University player also enjoyed the greatest success of his career last season by winning his first Super Bowl.

Shaheed's signing comes amid changes in Seattle. Earlier today, the Seahawks lost one of their most important offensive players, running back Kenneth Walker III, who chose to continue his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle's management therefore seems to be banking on continuity at the receiver position in order to maintain a credible offensive threat for next season.

Another notable move involves star center Tyler Linderbaum. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he has agreed to a three-year, $81 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linderbaum had spent the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 66 games. During that time, he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the past three seasons, cementing his reputation as one of the best centers in the league.

Ed Ingram extends his stay in Houston On the offensive line, Ed Ingram will remain with the Houston Texans. The guard signed a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, including $23.5 million guaranteed.Acquired from the Minnesota Vikings during the last offseason, Ingram had an excellent 2025 campaign. A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, he has played in 62 NFL games, including 55 as a starter.

Coby Bryant joins the Bears

On defense, safety Coby Bryant will continue his career with the Chicago Bears after four seasons with Seattle. The player has reportedly accepted a three-year contract worth $40 million. Bryant has played in 58 NFL games, racking up 227 tackles and seven interceptions, including four last season. He also won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in their victory over the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Asante Samuel Jr. gets another chance in Pittsburgh

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

After undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April 2025, Samuel was cleared to return to play in November. He notably made an interception in a late-season victory over the Miami Dolphins.

These various transactions illustrate the intensity of the player market in the NFL, with several teams already trying to adjust their lineups for the upcoming season.

