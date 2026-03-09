2026 Portrait: Miami Marlins

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Marlins are on the menu. 2025 Season

After an encouraging 2025 season with 79 wins and 83 losses and a late push for the playoffs that earned them third place in the National League East, the question now is whether the Miami Marlins can maintain that momentum in 2026.

Additions and departures

New arrivals under the hot Florida sun include starting pitchers Chris Paddack and Bradley Blalock, as well as relievers Pete Fairbanks, Zach Brzykcy, and John King. Among the position players, Esteury Ruiz, Christopher Morel, Daniel Johnson, and young Owen Caissie are coming to Miami.

On the other hand, pitchers Ryan Wathers, Edward Cabrera, and Josh Simpson are heading to new destinations, as are outfielders Victor Mesa Jr., Dane Myers, Eric Wagaman, and Joey Wiemer.

Strengths and weaknesses

Although the team has developed a good pool of impressive young talent, the starting rotation remains shaky, especially considering the departures of Cabrera and Weathers.

However, every start by Sandy Alcantara will be a must-see this season, as fans hope he can regain his former form. He will be supported by Eury Perez and Max Meyer, among others.

“We are going to see the real, true, ace-level version of Sandy.” https://t.co/PREAizJt3X — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) March 2, 2026

In the bullpen, newcomer Pete Fairbanks will bring a new dose of character and stability in the ninth inning.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Marlins may not have the offensive talent of the Manfred circuit's powerhouses, but they do have the potential of a roster rich in promising prospects. With Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, and Owen Caissie, the organization has a trio of young outfielders brimming with power and speed.

Expectations for the 2026 season

With both MLB-ready prospects and versatile position players in the mix, it will be interesting to see how Miami's lineup evolves over the course of the season. While the Marlins may not necessarily be aiming for the World Series, they promise to bring a fairly entertaining style of baseball. Considering the competitive nature of the National League East division, however, concrete results may be a while in coming.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.