Zachary Bolduc: He hasn’t scored in 24 games.

Ah, the infamous sophomore slump…

Does that ring a bell?

I'm sure Zachary Bolduc knows exactly what that means. After all, the young man is experiencing the worst streak since he first laced up his skates. And in a way, it's starting to get scary…

Bolduc hasn't found the back of the net since December 23. He hasn't scored in 24 games, but he also hasn't beaten an opposing goalie in two and a half months.

It must be difficult for him right now. And he has to find a way out of his slump… otherwise, it could become a bit of a burden for him on a personal level.

Although maybe it already is…

Sure, it must not be super obvious.

The guy, after all, has been scoring goals his whole life. That's been his style of play since he was young: he's always had a knack for putting the puck in the net, and now, even though he's changed his game a bit to become more physical since joining the National Hockey League, we don't see him being as effective offensively anymore.

We're a long way from the Zachary Bolduc we saw at the start of the season, at least… The good news? The kid is 23 years old, and sometimes it's normal for a young player to go through slumps. It's part of the learning process because he has to find a way to be more consistent in his performance on the ice. Martin St-Louis needs to give him a boost, some would say… but that's difficult to do when a player doesn't give his coach any reason to put him in a favorable position. Add to that the fact that the Canadiens already have several forwards who are playing better and deserve more opportunities… and you have the perfect storm. I'm not worried about the Quebec native. But at the same time, things will have to change one day.

