World Classic: Americans have fun against the British

Unsurprisingly, the American team took on the British team yesterday in the World Baseball Classic.

Spectators gathered at Daikin Park in Houston got their money's worth, as their favorites trounced their opponents 9-1.

Mark DeRosa's men are undefeated after two games, while the British team is still looking for its first win in this Classic.

Baseball fans were watching this matchup with interest, not because of the parity between the two teams, but to see how left-hander Tarik Skubal, winner of the last two Cy Young Awards in the American League, would perform on the mound. He did not disappoint, recording five strikeouts in three innings of work. Nate Eaton greeted Skubal with a long ball early in the game, but the Detroit Tigers ace recovered thereafter.

Skubal is currently considering giving his team a second start, as he was originally scheduled to appear in only one game and then return to the Tigers' camp. He enjoyed the experience so much that he discussed the possibility with his entourage after the game.

Clay Holmes came in to relieve Skubal and earned the win, pitching three near-perfect innings and striking out six batters.

On offense, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Schwarber took charge. The Orioles shortstop had a thunderous night, hitting four hits in five at-bats and driving in two runs for his team with a timely double. Schwarber, meanwhile, hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, the most productive moment for the Americans, as they scored five runs.

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT! KYLE SCHWARBER GIVES TEAM USA THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/s0r7SsCKSo — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2026

All of the American hitters got on base except for catcher Will Smith, who failed to get a hit against the British pitchers. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers player drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and reached base twice on walks.

DeRosa juggled his lineup following the win over Brazil. He decided to place Kyle Schwarber at the top of the offensive lineup, a position that has benefited the designated hitter in Philadelphia. The powerful slugger responded to his manager's decision with a home run. The Americans will try to remain undefeated when they face Mexico tomorrow, Monday. This game will be the biggest test for Mark DeRosa's team, and the manager is expected to give the ball to Paul Skenes to shut down the Mexican offense. The Mexicans will have their work cut out for them against the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner.

Looking back at yesterday's game, center fielder Nate Eaton deserves an honorable mention for getting three hits in four at-bats against the American pitchers. On the British side, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was shut out of the scoreboard and struck out four times. It was a game to forget for the flamboyant New York Yankees player.

