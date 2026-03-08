Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a circuit jacket for the Dominican Republic.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a circuit jacket for the Dominican Republic.
I don't know how closely you follow the World Baseball Classic. But those who don't are missing out on something special. The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

But what about the powerhouses?

The Japanese are already guaranteed a spot in the medal round. The Americans are destroying everything in their path, and Tarik Skubal is trying to do everything he can to stay with the American team. He still hasn't rejoined the Tigers after his departure, as he wants to extend his stay with the national team.

But the ones who are capturing the imagination are the guys from the Dominican Republic.

Whether it's Manny Machado's defensive gems, Junior Caminero's incredible reactions, or the incredible hitting power of the batters, the Dominican stars are grabbing the spotlight.

Today, they won again thanks to the mercy rule, as they were more than 10 points ahead after seven innings against the Netherlands. The Dominicans are just too strong for their group.

And the guys are having fun. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a home run jacket (in his country's colors, not the Blue Jays') that he took out after his long ball (two runs) of the day.

The Blue Jays player may not be facing a club worthy of the Dodgers right now, but he's picking up where he left off in the World Series. He has six RBIs in two games.

And he's having fun – like the other players from his country.

  Wow.
