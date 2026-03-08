Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a circuit jacket for the Dominican Republic.

I don't know how closely you follow the World Baseball Classic. But those who don't are missing out on something special. The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

Honoring his late grandmother and the rest of his Canadian family is why wearing the Maple Leaf is so meaningful for Jameson Taillon, who starts Sunday against Panama, writes @ShiDavidi. https://t.co/EYtiMY0QU2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

But what about the powerhouses?

The Japanese are already guaranteed a spot in the medal round. The Americans are destroying everything in their path, and Tarik Skubal is trying to do everything he can to stay with the American team. He still hasn't rejoined the Tigers after his departure, as he wants to extend his stay with the national team.

But the ones who are capturing the imagination are the guys from the Dominican Republic.

Whether it's Manny Machado's defensive gems, Junior Caminero's incredible reactions, or the incredible hitting power of the batters, the Dominican stars are grabbing the spotlight.

Today, they won again thanks to the mercy rule, as they were more than 10 points ahead after seven innings against the Netherlands. The Dominicans are just too strong for their group.

And the guys are having fun. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a home run jacket (in his country's colors, not the Blue Jays') that he took out after his long ball (two runs) of the day.

OF COURSE he was going to wear the Home Run Jacket #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/DPUQIzwtxZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 8, 2026

The Blue Jays player may not be facing a club worthy of the Dodgers right now, but he's picking up where he left off in the World Series. He has six RBIs in two games.

And he's having fun – like the other players from his country.

The Blue Jays' hope continues to stand out.

Another Josh Kasevich double. Loud contact yesterday @ PHI plus a diving catch up the middle. More and more he looks like a guy who's well positioned to play in the majors at some point this year. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 8, 2026

MLB games in the Dominican Republic?

Could MLB play regular season games in the Dominican Republic? The league and MLBPA have discussed the plan, which would mark a first in the country that has produced stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Juan Soto. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 8, 2026

Wow.

Addison Barger just hit a home run off … the big picture of himself on the #BlueJays‘ video board: pic.twitter.com/48oSD3Vn7x — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 8, 2026

Reinforcements in Washington.

Zack Littell to Nats. MLB deal. Pending physical. @kileymcd 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 8, 2026

