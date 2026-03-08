Turnaround for Maxx Crosby by the end of his career

Star player Maxx Crosby recently sent a clear message regarding his future in the National Football League .

The star defensive end said he wants to finish his career with the Las Vegas Raiders and eventually retire as a member of this iconic organization.

During a recent appearance on The Rush Podcast, Crosby did not hesitate to express his deep attachment to the team. According to him, wearing the silver and black colors represents much more than just a professional contract. He even stated that he considers himself a “Raider for life,” emphasizing that his commitment to the franchise will never change.

Thanks to his intensity on the field, his leadership in the locker room, and his consistent ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, he has become a pillar of the organization. His performances have also earned him several individual accolades over the past few seasons.

The player mentioned that he is currently preparing for his upcoming professional obligations, including a trip to Baltimore. However, he insists that his goal remains to continue building something sustainable with the Raiders. In a context where player movement is frequent in the NFL, the loyalty shown by Maxx Crosby is noteworthy. Raiders fans see him not only as a dominant player, but also as a leader capable of representing the franchise's identity for many years to come.

If everything goes as he hopes, Crosby could one day join the list of great players who have made their mark on Raiders history. For now, his message is simple: keep working, keep performing, and keep defending the silver and black colors for as long as possible.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.