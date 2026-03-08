Top 5: Three Gordie Howe hats tricks in the same game

In addition to the Montreal Canadiens' hard-fought victory last night against the Los Angeles Kings, there were ten other games to watch in the National Hockey League.

So there was a lot going on during this hockey Saturday.

Here's a recap of all the action.

1. A crazy game with three Gordie Howe hat tricks

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who are trying to climb back into playoff contention, hosted the Utah Mammoth, who are also fighting for a playoff spot.

It was a very intense hockey game, with the Mammoth winning 5-4 in overtime thanks to Logan Cooley.

But what stands out most about this game is that three different players scored Gordie Howe hat tricks.

Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier of the Blue Jackets and Alex Kerfoot of the Mammoth each scored a goal, had an assist, and got into a fight during the game.

Talk about being all over the score sheet. pic.twitter.com/JjyFeyTSpK — BarDown (@BarDown) March 8, 2026

Both fights broke out late in the third period, with all three players having already scored goals and assists.

WE GOT SOME ROUGH STUFF BETWEEN THE BLUE JACKETS AND MAMMOTH pic.twitter.com/PFNId2DS3z — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

There was so much action that the referee had to take out his notebook to write down the penalties.

The ref had to bring out the notepad to read all the penalties and almost ran out of breath https://t.co/n82iEX4ek2 pic.twitter.com/2CJO3VAZw7 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

In Mathieu Olivier's case, he received 27 penalty minutes in this game, which is a first since 2016 for a player who scores a goal and an assist in the same game.

Mathieu Olivier set a career high with 27 PIM tonight. He's the first NHL player with a goal, assist, and 27+ PIM since Florida's Alexander Petrovic in 2016. Olivier and Damon Severson are the first #CBJ teammates to have Gordie Howe hat tricks in the same game. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 8, 2026

Olivier is quite the hockey player.

2. Sixth straight win for the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are on a roll!

Yesterday, they recorded their sixth consecutive victory, beating the Nashville Predators 3-2.

Tage Thompson gets lost behind the net for 2 seconds, and that's all it takes. 1-1#LetsGoBuffalo #Sabrehood #Preds pic.twitter.com/w23lTo3emb — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 8, 2026

We're starting to seriously believe in the Sabres in the playoffs, as they are now tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

However, they have played two more games.

3. Corey Perry scores on his return with the Lightning

Traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a second-round pick, Corey Perry was back in Tampa Bay after two and a half seasons in Chicago, Edmonton, and L.A.

And Perry wasted no time making his mark in his return with the Lightning, as the 40-year-old veteran scored a goal in the Lightning's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs yesterday.

Corey Perry scores in his first game back with the Lightning pic.twitter.com/efJVABQZss — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 8, 2026

Perry is back in Tampa Bay after playing with the Lightning for two seasons from 2021 to 2023. The veteran is still looking to add a second Stanley Cup to his trophy case, having lost five times in the Cup Final over the past six seasons.

4. Fourth consecutive season with 100 or more points for Kucherov

In that same Lightning game against the Maple Leafs, Nikita Kucherov had four assists, which allowed him to reach the 100-point mark this season.

4 points on the night and on the season for Kucherov pic.twitter.com/aaWUg6H6c1 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 8, 2026

He is the third player to do so this season after Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

For Kucherov, this is his fourth consecutive season with 100 or more points, demonstrating just how dominant and consistent the Russian winger is.

It is also the sixth time he has reached this milestone in his career.

Nikita Kucherov points by year: 2013-14 — 18

2014-15 — 65

2015-16 — 66

2016-17 — 85

2017-18 — 100

2018-19 — 128

2019-20 — 85

2021-22 — 69

2022-23 — 113

2023-24 — 144

2024-25 — 121

2025-26 — 144 pace Top 3 player in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/wMbWbILOvm — NHLMuse (@NHL_Muse) March 3, 2026

5. Trevor Zegras continues to dominate in shootouts

The best shootout player in the entire NHL right now is Trevor Zegras, who even has the best success rate in league history at 63.3%.

Yesterday, Zegras improved his percentage by giving the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trevor Zegras buries the shootout winner as the Flyers beat Pittsburgh 4-3 — Game-winning shootout goal

— 6th shootout goal this season

— 19th shootout goal of his career Zegras continues to lead the NHL all time in shootout percentage

pic.twitter.com/eA5O3weKT7 — Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) March 8, 2026

It looks so easy for him, it's really impressive.

Nick Suzuki should take advice from Zegras.

Overtime

Here are all of yesterday's results.

Nikita Kucherov became the third 100-point player this season after Connor McDavid (106) and Nathan MacKinnon (103). Only 2023-24 (3) and 1995-96 (11) have seen as many players reach the mark at this stage of the season (999 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/kHX3d0TM8G pic.twitter.com/eBP1Sb3lrX — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 8, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On today's schedule: seven games.