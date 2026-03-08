Top 5: Three Gordie Howe hats tricks in the same game

Mathis Therrien
Top 5: Three Gordie Howe hats tricks in the same game
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

In addition to the Montreal Canadiens' hard-fought victory last night against the Los Angeles Kings, there were ten other games to watch in the National Hockey League.

So there was a lot going on during this hockey Saturday.

Here's a recap of all the action.

1. A crazy game with three Gordie Howe hat tricks

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who are trying to climb back into playoff contention, hosted the Utah Mammoth, who are also fighting for a playoff spot.

It was a very intense hockey game, with the Mammoth winning 5-4 in overtime thanks to Logan Cooley.

But what stands out most about this game is that three different players scored Gordie Howe hat tricks.

Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier of the Blue Jackets and Alex Kerfoot of the Mammoth each scored a goal, had an assist, and got into a fight during the game.

Both fights broke out late in the third period, with all three players having already scored goals and assists.

There was so much action that the referee had to take out his notebook to write down the penalties.

In Mathieu Olivier's case, he received 27 penalty minutes in this game, which is a first since 2016 for a player who scores a goal and an assist in the same game.

Olivier is quite the hockey player.

2. Sixth straight win for the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are on a roll!

Yesterday, they recorded their sixth consecutive victory, beating the Nashville Predators 3-2.

We're starting to seriously believe in the Sabres in the playoffs, as they are now tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

However, they have played two more games.

(Credit: NHL.com)

3. Corey Perry scores on his return with the Lightning

Traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a second-round pick, Corey Perry was back in Tampa Bay after two and a half seasons in Chicago, Edmonton, and L.A.

And Perry wasted no time making his mark in his return with the Lightning, as the 40-year-old veteran scored a goal in the Lightning's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs yesterday.

Perry is back in Tampa Bay after playing with the Lightning for two seasons from 2021 to 2023. The veteran is still looking to add a second Stanley Cup to his trophy case, having lost five times in the Cup Final over the past six seasons.

4. Fourth consecutive season with 100 or more points for Kucherov

In that same Lightning game against the Maple Leafs, Nikita Kucherov had four assists, which allowed him to reach the 100-point mark this season.

He is the third player to do so this season after Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

For Kucherov, this is his fourth consecutive season with 100 or more points, demonstrating just how dominant and consistent the Russian winger is.

It is also the sixth time he has reached this milestone in his career.

5. Trevor Zegras continues to dominate in shootouts

The best shootout player in the entire NHL right now is Trevor Zegras, who even has the best success rate in league history at 63.3%.

Yesterday, Zegras improved his percentage by giving the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It looks so easy for him, it's really impressive.

Nick Suzuki should take advice from Zegras.


Overtime

Here are all of yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On today's schedule: seven games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!