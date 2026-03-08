This woman makes the Montreal Alouettes shine
On the occasion of International Women's Day, several inspiring stories are being highlighted in the Quebec sports community.
Among them, the story of Christine Montpetit is particularly noteworthy. As a producer for the Montreal Alouettes games for nearly three years, she has carved out an important place for herself in the world of sports production in Quebec.
An entrepreneur since 2019, Christine Montpetit has been involved in numerous projects for several major sporting events. In addition to her work with the Alouettes, she also produces events for several sports organizations, including the Victoire de Montréal, the Montreal Roses, and the Montreal Alliance. It also contributes to the production of major events such as the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières and the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.