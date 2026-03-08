This woman makes the Montreal Alouettes shine

On the occasion of International Women's Day, several inspiring stories are being highlighted in the Quebec sports community.

Among them, the story of Christine Montpetit is particularly noteworthy. As a producer for the Montreal Alouettes games for nearly three years, she has carved out an important place for herself in the world of sports production in Quebec.
An entrepreneur since 2019, Christine Montpetit has been involved in numerous projects for several major sporting events. In addition to her work with the Alouettes, she also produces events for several sports organizations, including the Victoire de Montréal, the Montreal Roses, and the Montreal Alliance. It also contributes to the production of major events such as the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières and the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Before starting her own business, she also worked for nearly a decade with the Montreal Canadiens as a game operator.
This experience allowed her to gain valuable expertise in the management and production of major sporting events. According to her, the intense pace of a hockey season, with more than 40 home games, allowed her to learn quickly and develop a great ability to adapt.

Christine Montpetit's career path was recently presented at the Elle & Sport event held at Collège Montmorency. The goal of this event is to inspire younger generations, particularly women, to pursue careers in sports and business.

Passionate about sports since childhood, Christine Montpetit was also a cheerleader for the Montreal Alouettes for six seasons. She also practiced several sports such as basketball, swimming, and ringette, which fueled her passion for the world of sports and entertainment.

Today, she wants to continue opening doors for women in the sports industry. Her ambition is clear: to continue her development in this field and, why not, one day produce the famous Super Bowl. Further proof that talent and determination can make even the biggest dreams come true.

