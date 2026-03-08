This woman makes the Montreal Alouettes shine

Christine Montpetit's career path was recently presented at the Elle & Sport event held at Collège Montmorency. The goal of this event is to inspire younger generations, particularly women, to pursue careers in sports and business.

Passionate about sports since childhood, Christine Montpetit was also a cheerleader for the Montreal Alouettes for six seasons. She also practiced several sports such as basketball, swimming, and ringette, which fueled her passion for the world of sports and entertainment.

Today, she wants to continue opening doors for women in the sports industry. Her ambition is clear: to continue her development in this field and, why not, one day produce the famous Super Bowl. Further proof that talent and determination can make even the biggest dreams come true.

