The CH should recall David Reinbacher, according to Grant McCagg

The race for the playoffs is slowly heating up for the Canadiens. And according to Grant McCagg, the organization's priority should be pretty simple: do whatever it takes to help the big club. Even if that means calling up a key prospect.

“Laval is there to help the Canadiens. Its raison d'être is to develop players who will help the Canadiens win Stanley Cups. For Montreal, making the playoffs is much more important than Laval finishing first in its division.” – Grant McCagg

Montreal making the playoffs is a lot more important than Laval winning the division, so it's time — call up Reinbacher! FULL PODCAST HERE: https://t.co/a33zQ7cu0N pic.twitter.com/5Gtrl3aSfE — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 8, 2026

The message is clear.

According to McCagg, the success of the Laval Rocket comes second to that of the CH. And with that in mind, he believes the Tricolore should call up David Reinbacher to help the defensive brigade.

It must be said that the situation on the blue line is not perfect at the moment. Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble's performances have been very ordinary recently. Kaiden Guhle is starting to find his footing on the blue line, but he still seems more comfortable on his strong side. All of this opens the door to some discussion.

Meanwhile, Reinbacher is possibly playing the best hockey of his career in North America. His coach is placing more and more trust in him, and he even played 28:12 in the team's last game. That's a lot of ice time, especially for a young player like him.

And it's a pretty clear sign that he's capable of taking on big responsibilities.

My colleague Patrick Guillet raised the question earlier:

David Reinbacher is currently playing the best hockey of his career with the Rocket. Pascal Vincent is placing more and more trust in him: 28:12 of ice time last night in his team's victory. Is it time to give him a chance with the big club? @DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/ezVDTRko3n — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 7, 2026

So the question is pretty simple. If Reinbacher continues to play this much and progress at this rate… how much longer will he stay in Laval?

Because at some point, a top-5 draft pick who plays such dominant hockey in the American Hockey League almost always ends up getting the call. Especially since Adam Engstrom is currently injured, so he would logically be the next to be called up. And if the Canadiens really want to secure their place in the playoffs, the idea of giving him a chance could become increasingly logical. Especially if the performances of certain defensemen continue to be inconsistent in the coming weeks.

The debate is clearly likely to grow even more heated soon.

