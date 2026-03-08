Tarik Skubal has changed his mind: he wants another start at the World Baseball Classic

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: The Sporting News

Tarik Skubal pitched in the World Baseball Classic yesterday. He helped the Americans beat the British, as my colleague Pascal Harvey reported in an article earlier this morning.

Theoretically, it was his first and only start with the United States logo on his cap. The plan was to see him head to Lakeland (Tigers camp) on Sunday.

But clearly, Skubal got the bug. He enjoyed the atmosphere of the World Baseball Classic and pitching for his country so much that he is considering pitching another game.

He spoke about it after yesterday's game.

Because the risk of injury is enormous (a pitcher is not ready to throw with the intensity of a playoff game in March) with one year left on his contract, Scott Boras will try to discourage him from pitching another World Baseball Classic game.

For the same reasons, and to prevent him from falling behind schedule for pitching the first game of the regular season, the Tigers will likely take the same approach as the player's agent.

But since his future is not in Detroit, Skubal may not care about the opinion of his Tigers bosses.

Because if Skubal wanted to pitch in the final (he could pitch in a game at Tigers camp on the 12th and the Classic final on the 17th), he wouldn't be able to pitch in the Tigers' opening game on the 26th.

It would be difficult to have him pitch another game in the Classic (other than the final) since plans are already in place with the other pitchers, who have their own restrictions with their MLB teams. It's a huge headache.

Kent Rosenthal believes that only the player should decide whether he wants to pitch for the Americans or not for the rest of the tournament. Is that really how it's going to happen?

