MUST-SEE: Maxx Crosby was on a roll after his trade.

The move of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens continues to generate discussion, and not just for sporting reasons.

The defensive lineman marked this new chapter in his career in a very personal way, celebrating both his arrival with his new team and an important milestone in his life: six years of sobriety.

According to images shared on his social media accounts, Crosby spent part of the evening with country-rap singer Shaboozey. The two men were spotted together on a late night out in a festive mood, just hours after the official announcement of the deal.

For Crosby, this evening had special significance. The star defenseman has often spoken openly about his personal journey and his decision to remain sober. For several years, he has explained that this discipline has completely transformed his life, both personally and professionally.

Reaching six years of sobriety is therefore a major milestone for the athlete. In his posts, he shared his pride and gratitude to the people who have supported him throughout this journey.

In the world of professional sports, Crosby has become an example for many players who are also going through difficult times. His transparency on these issues has often been praised by fans and several NFL personalities.

On the sporting front, the Ravens' acquisition of Crosby is seen as a major addition to the team's defense. The former Las Vegas Raiders player has established himself as one of the league's most feared quarterback hunters in recent seasons.

His intensity, consistency, and leadership could quickly become key elements in the Baltimore locker room. The Ravens are particularly hopeful that his presence will strengthen their defensive pressure in crucial moments. For Crosby, this change of team also represents a new opportunity to aim for the top honors in the NFL. And while the celebration tonight marks the beginning of this new adventure, the real goal remains clear: to perform on the field and help his new team aim for the highest heights.

