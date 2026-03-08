Monster performance: Juraj Slafkovsky achieves a first in CH history before the age of 22

The Montreal Canadiens completed their trip to the American West last night with a 4-3 victory in regulation time against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Habs are now returning home after earning three points out of a possible six with a 1-1-1 record on this road trip, which is acceptable.

However, it was close to being a trip to forget when the Kings led 3-2 late in the third period.

Fortunately, the Habs' top line stepped up late in the game to not only get the team back in the game, but also allow the CH to earn two points in regulation.

We know how few wins the Canadiens have in regulation time, which makes it essential to get these kinds of wins when the opportunity arises.

This was a great win for the Habs, thanks in large part to Juraj Slafkovsky, who had a tremendous game with two beautiful goals and an assist on Nick Suzuki's game-winning goal.

This is Olympic Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/PlRdTF5lTD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 8, 2026

With his three points, Slafkovsky reached the 50-point plateau and surpassed his personal best of 51 points, set last season.

That brings his total to 52 points (23 goals and 29 assists) this season, making him the first player in Montreal Canadiens history to record three 50-point seasons before the age of 22.

Juraj Slafkovsky First player in Canadiens history with three 50-point seasons prior to turning 22 years old#GoHabsGo — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 8, 2026

This is quite an achievement for Slafkovsky, who will turn 22 at the end of the month, on March 30.

It shows that the Slovakian is already enjoying consistent success, even though he is still very young, despite having been in the NHL for a while.

Slafkovsky is progressing at a very good pace, and this season he has really taken his game to another level with his confidence and ease with the puck.

His time on the second line with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov did him a world of good, but now his place is on the first line.

After a slow return from the Olympics for Slafkovsky, Martin St-Louis decided to put him back on the first line, which clearly motivated the CH's #20. Slaf scored two points against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and last night he was the best player of the game and the first star thanks to his three points.

If Slafkovsky hadn't taken matters into his own hands, the Habs probably wouldn't have even gotten a point last night.

It was one of Slaf's best performances in a Canadiens uniform, as he showed he has the talent, confidence, and physicality of a top-line winger in the NHL.

And with performances like this, Slafkovsky will clearly not be returning to the second line, as he is finally managing to control the game alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

A Canadiens trip through California that began with a focus on the details that lead to winning ends with the same focus, because those details were sorely lacking , win or lose. https://t.co/XErd9HArhg — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 8, 2026

