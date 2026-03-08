MLB in brief: Trey Yesavage still in limbo | Mike Trout regains his speed
Trey Yesavage still in limbo
It is unclear when he will make his first preseason start.
Trey Yesavage is throwing today back in #BlueJays camp, then they'll decide on next steps from there as they try to manage his workload early on.
Could be a live BP, could be a Minor League game, could be a big-league game.
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 8, 2026
Here's the plan for the others. Kevin Gausman and Cody Ponce pitched today.
#BlueJays probable starters coming up:
Monday: OFF
Tuesday: Cease
Wednesday: Lauer
Thursday: Berríos
Friday: Ponce
Saturday: Scherzer
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 8, 2026
Mike Trout regains his speed
Great news.
Mike Trout said earlier this spring that he wanted to reach the 30 feet per second threshold that is considered elite for Sprint Speed and he reached it in the first inning today on his grounder to short. It's a good sign he's running faster than last yearhttps://t.co/li5ZJPERDF
— Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 7, 2026
World Baseball Classic: Japan wins its group
No surprise here.
If the Red Sox let Masataka Yoshida wear his Team Japan jersey for the whole season, he would break Barry Bonds' single season home run record by the All Star break. pic.twitter.com/Jf87cN1drJ
— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 8, 2026
Andres Gimenez is okay
He got hurt in the World Baseball Classic on Friday.
Andres Gimenez is OK after he was hit by a pitch in Venezuela's WBC game vs Netherlands on Friday
Blue Jays were encouraged with how Yariel Rodriguez pitched for Cuba — fastball sat 94, up to 97. He'd been working on some delivery adjustments prior to leaving for the tournament
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 8, 2026
Happy birthday, Mr. Doucet
He is 86 years old.
We wish our national treasure Jacques Doucet a very happy birthday. May this day be filled with happiness, health, and wonderful moments.
86years
Wishing our national treasure Jacques the happiest of birthdays.#Expos #LaVoixDesExpos pic.twitter.com/rGjzP1JUnl
— Expos Fest (@ExposFest) March 8, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.