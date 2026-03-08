Ja’Marr Chase reacts strongly to Maxx Crosby trade

The reaction of Ja'Marr Chase quickly made the rounds on social media after a major NFL news story involving Maxx Crosby .

The Cincinnati Bengals star was caught live on Twitch at the exact moment he learned that the formidable defensive player had just been acquired by the Baltimore Ravens.-pointer align-baseline”>Twitch at the exact moment he learned that the formidable defensive player had just been acquired by the Baltimore Ravens.

The news that Maxx Crosby traded to the Ravens prompted an immediate and highly emotional reaction from Ja'Marr Chase during a live broadcast. According to several clips shared on social media, the star receiver learned of the trade via text message from his quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Visibly surprised, Chase did not hide his frustration upon realizing that one of the NFL's best quarterback hunters would now be playing in the same division as the Bengals. Crosby, who previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders, is recognized as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.

The scene, captured live, shows Chase expressing his disbelief and irritation at the situation. For Cincinnati fans, this reaction reflects the potential impact such a player could have in an already intense division rivalry.

This situation makes even more sense when we remember that during the week surrounding the Super Bowl, Chase had publicly mentioned that he would like to see Maxx Crosby join the Bengals. In his eyes, the addition of such an explosive defender could have transformed Cincinnati's defense and strengthened their ambitions at the top of the American Conference. Ultimately, the reality is quite different: not only is Crosby not joining the Bengals, but he is now becoming a direct rival. With Maxx Crosby traded to the Ravens, Cincinnati will now have to face this impact player at least twice a season in the AFC North division, one of the most physical and competitive in the entire NFL.

For Baltimore, this acquisition could represent a major shift in the balance of defensive power in the division. The Ravens already had a defense known for its toughness and aggressiveness.

Crosby's arrival could make things even more difficult for opposing offenses, particularly the one led by Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Ja'Marr Chase's spontaneous reaction perfectly illustrates the significance of this trade in today's NFL. In a division where every game counts, the addition of a defensive superstar can quickly change the dynamics of an already explosive rivalry.