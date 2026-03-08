Jakub Dobes deserves more playing time, not Samuel Montembeault.

Mathis Therrien
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Montreal Canadiens' first line, and especially Juraj Slafkovsky, is largely responsible for the CH's victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night.

However, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky wouldn't have even had the chance to make a difference late in the game if it hadn't been for Jakub Dobes.

The Habs' goaltender was excellent in this game, stopping 36 of the 39 shots he faced.

Dobes kept the Canadiens in the game on several occasions, but especially in the first period, when the Habs were simply absent, as evidenced by the shot count (16-1 in favor of the Kings).

Dobes was outstanding, making several big saves throughout the game to lead the Canadiens to their first win against the Kings since November 9, 2019.

The Habs earned two huge points last night, and we owe much of that to Dobes, who, despite his poor performance in San Jose, clearly deserves more playing time than Samuel Montembeault.

Dobes plays better, he's more confident, and he has twice as many wins as Monty this season (20 vs. 10).

It's therefore obvious that Dobes deserves more starts and more opportunities, considering that Montembeault has been getting them since September and has pretty much exhausted them by now.
Maxime Lapierre agrees, saying that Monty no longer deserves chances, especially with 20 games left in the season, when every point is crucial.

– Bravo!

