Jakub Dobes deserves more playing time, not Samuel Montembeault.

The Montreal Canadiens' first line, and especially Juraj Slafkovsky, is largely responsible for the CH's victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night.

However, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky wouldn't have even had the chance to make a difference late in the game if it hadn't been for Jakub Dobes.

The Habs' goaltender was excellent in this game, stopping 36 of the 39 shots he faced.

Dobes kept the Canadiens in the game on several occasions, but especially in the first period, when the Habs were simply absent, as evidenced by the shot count (16-1 in favor of the Kings).

Dobes was outstanding, making several big saves throughout the game to lead the Canadiens to their first win against the Kings since November 9, 2019.

Jakub Dobes is the first Habs goalie to beat the LA Kings since Carey Price on Nov. 9, 2019.

The Habs earned two huge points last night, and we owe much of that to Dobes, who, despite his poor performance in San Jose, clearly deserves more playing time than Samuel Montembeault.

Dobes plays better, he's more confident, and he has twice as many wins as Monty this season (20 vs. 10).

It's therefore obvious that Dobes deserves more starts and more opportunities, considering that Montembeault has been getting them since September and has pretty much exhausted them by now.

Maxime Lapierre agrees, saying that Monty no longer deserves chances, especially with 20 games left in the season, when every point is crucial.

Maxime Lapierre agrees, saying that Monty no longer deserves chances, especially with 20 games left in the season, when every point is crucial.

Patrick Lalime tried to defend the Quebec goalie, but he admitted that his colleagues were not wrong to see Dobes as the number one, given that nothing is working for Montembeault. "He makes himself small, he retreats into his crease. He's afraid. He can't see the puck." – Patrick Lalime It's so difficult for Montembeault that the ideal solution would potentially be to call up Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket and have him play as Jakub Dobes' backup. And with Fowler performing very well in Laval and Dobes sometimes struggling, we're never safe fromscenario where Fowler plays in the playoffs is out of the question. So, all this remains to be seen, but it's clear for now that Dobes deserves the net and that he should play in the Habs' next game on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

