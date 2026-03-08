In his second season, Lane Hutson could break a Larry Robinson record.

Lane Hutson does not seem to be affected by the sophomore slump.

After winning the Calder Trophy in his first season with 66 points in 82 games, many wondered if the young defenseman could do as well in his second season with the CH.

Well, Hutson is proving the skeptics wrong with an excellent production of more than one point per game, already tallying 64 points in 62 games this season.

The 22-year-old defenseman is on pace for 85 points in 82 games, which could tie the all-time record for points in a season by a Canadiens defenseman, held by Larry Robinson (who played 77 games) in the 1976-77 season.

He also ranks second with 82 points in 1985-86.

To equal Robinson's record, Hutson needs to score 21 points in the remaining 20 games, or 22 if he wants to surpass it.

He will therefore need to have a good run between now and the end of the season, which would be particularly useful for the Canadiens, who are fighting not only to secure a place in the playoffs, but also to achieve a good position.

It's still incredible that the Michigan native could break this record in his second season with an organization that has more than a century of history.

His rookie season already ranks him eighth among CH defensemen, and he could well occupy an important place among the top scorers per season in the club's history.

It's no exaggeration to think that the defenseman could have several one-point-per-game seasons in the coming years, which could really allow him to rewrite the Habs' record books.

In fact, even though it's still early days, Robinson also holds the record for the most career points with the Habs, with 883 points in 1,202 games, and that's a record that could be within Hutson's reach if he plays long enough with the Habs.

In short, one thing is certain: Hutson has not finished impressing us.

LANE HUTSON'S NORRIS SEASON CONTINUES 61 POINTS IN 61 GAMES #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TwszEJ4JIe — Kirby Hot Takes (@KirbyHotTakes) March 7, 2026

