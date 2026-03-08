Freddy Peralta wants a seven- or eight-year contract.

David Stearns' Mets don't like to sign long contracts for nothing. Juan Soto was Steve Cohen's decision, we understand.

This is true for position players (which explains Pete Alonso's departure to Baltimore), but it's especially true for pitchers, whose decline can be quite abrupt.

This is interesting because the New York Mets recently acquired Freddy Peralta, whose contract will expire in a year, from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Athletic's projections suggest that a four-year, $28 million contract could be a possibility. That said, the player himself has other plans.

As reported by journalist Jon Heyman, who spoke to the player about his contract situation, the pitcher would like to sign a seven- to eight-year contract with the Mets.

It is unclear how much he would ask for per year… but he has already said quite a bit publicly.

Freddy Peralta tells @JonHeyman that he'd like a contract extension for “seven or eight” years as he approaches the final season of his current deal. Peralta: “I'm really comfortable here. I'm not going to lie. I'd love to be here. And I'd love to stay a long time.” pic.twitter.com/MMit5ypWy9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 7, 2026

Freddy Peralta is a pitcher who will be 30 this year and 31 next year, which is when his next contract is expected to begin. Eight years would pretty much take him into retirement.

Even though negotiations haven't started yet, we know there's a desire to reach an agreement. The Mets need a guy like him in their rotation, which is far from elite.

Whether it's him or someone like Tarik Skubal, Mets fans will want a big pitcher there for the 2027 season. Otherwise, it will complicate the players' work.

Since Peralta is already there, loves New York, and will cost less than Skubal, it's probably him that Stearns (who knew the man well in Milwaukee) will potentially want to step out of his comfort zone to give a long contract to. But it remains to be seen whether he will actually do so.

