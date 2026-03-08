Being the number two quarterback is helping Dustin Crum improve, according to Jason Maas of the Montreal Alouettes.

The arrival of quarterback Dustin Crum to the Montreal Alouettes is already sparking a lot of discussion, even though the starting role seems firmly occupied by Davis Alexander .

Head coach Jason Maas believes, however, that having Crum as a backup quarterback can be extremely beneficial, both for the player and for the organization.

During the last free agency period in the Canadian Football League, Dustin Crum signed a one-year contract with the Montreal team. The deal, valued at approximately $140,000, confirms that the player is coming to Montreal knowing that the number one quarterback position currently belongs to Davis Alexander. Alexander had an impressive season last year, leading the Alouettes to the Grey Cup final.

Despite this well-established hierarchy, Jason Maas insists on the importance of maintaining a competitive spirit within the quarterback room. In his view, the best players always adopt a competitive mindset, regardless of their role on the team. This approach creates a positive environment and pushes everyone to excel.

Last season, Davis Alexander had to miss several games due to a hamstring injury. This situation forced the team to call on different quarterbacks to stay on track and remain competitive during his absence.