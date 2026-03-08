Are the Jets prepared to risk everything to draft Arch Manning in 2027?

An intriguing rumor is currently circulating about the New York Jets' long-term strategy at quarterback.

According to sports journalist Gary Myers, the organization could take a unique approach to the 2026 season in order to position itself to draft one of the most coveted prospects in college football: Arch Manning.

According to sports journalist Gary Myers, the organization could take a unique approach to the 2026 season in order to position itself to draft one of the most coveted prospects in college football: Arch Manning.

In an analysis that quickly sparked reactions from NFL fans, Myers suggests that the Jets could consider a transition season at the quarterback position. The idea would be to sign veterans such as Geno Smith and Carson Wentz to lead the offense in 2026, while keeping a close eye on the 2027 draft.

According to this theory, such a strategy could indirectly put the team in a favorable position to select Arch Manning, should he officially decide to enter the draft.

At just 21 years old, Arch Manning is already considered one of the most promising college quarterbacks of his generation. A member of the famous Manning family — which includes former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning — he currently plays for the Texas Longhorns football program.

His potential and last name make him a natural target for several teams that may be looking for their quarterback of the future in the coming years.

Gary Myers even added a touch of irony by saying that if the Jets really went with this strategy with Smith and Wentz, they might as well “send in their draft card right now” for Arch Manning.

For now, there is no indication that the New York Jets have officially adopted a strategy of “tanking” to get a better draft pick. In the NFL, planning several years in advance remains risky, especially in a league where quarterback situations can change very quickly.

However, if Arch Manning continues to progress at the college level and decides to enter the 2027 draft, several teams could try to position themselves to get their hands on him.

For Jets fans, this possibility is already fueling discussions. Finding a franchise quarterback is often the missing piece needed to transform a team into a true contender for NFL honors.

