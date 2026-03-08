A first in 30 years: Nick Suzuki is on track for another incredible end to the season

Last night's victory over the Los Angeles Kings marked the Montreal Canadiens' 20th comeback win of the season.

This total of 20 comeback wins is the highest in the National Hockey League this year, just ahead of the Anaheim Ducks (19) and the Nashville Predators (18).

Comeback wins this season:

Canadiens: 20

Ducks: 19

Predators: 18 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 8, 2026

And yesterday against the Kings, the comeback was capped off by none other than Nick Suzuki.

Indeed, it was the captain who scored the Habs' game-winning goal late in the third period, completing a superb play by his line before breaking into his classic celebration.

– This Habs game-winning goal all starts with Cole Caufield stealing the puck from behind – Juraj Slafkovsky doesn't hesitate to pass it quickly to his captain – You know it's a huge goal when Nick Suzuki does his celebration pic.twitter.com/GQIo6d61qL — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 8, 2026

It was a very important goal for the Habs, scored by Suzuki, who is on track to finish the season as he did last season: dominating.

The CH's #14 is already on a roll at the end of the season, with 24 points in his last 15 games, which is a first in 30 years for the Canadiens.

First time in 30 years that a CH player has scored 24+ points in 15 games https://t.co/IP6lvHybQX — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 8, 2026

Indeed, Suzuki's current tally of 15 games is a feat that goes down in CH history, demonstrating just how dominant the captain has been lately.

We remember how he finished last season with 37 points in 26 games after the Four Nations tournament, and now Suzuki is on track to achieve the same kind of feat at the end of this season.

If we take the return from the Olympics as a starting point this year, Suzuki already has nine points in five games, a pace that would give him 45 points in 25 games to finish the season.

36 points in the last 20 games of the season may be a bit much, but we're likely to see the same kind of electric performances from Suzuki between now and the playoffs.

The captain is known for being clutch and raising his game when it matters most, and he's proving that once again this season.

In short, if Suzuki, who has 74 points in 62 games, continues his current pace, he could finish the season with 97 points.

We can certainly dream of Suzuki reaching the 100-point plateau this season, as he is currently tied with Jason Robertson and David Pastrnak for ninth place among the NHL's top scorers.

Knowing Suzuki, if he has a similar finish to last season, he will reach 100 points in 82 games.

That would be truly fantastic for the captain, who would become the first player to achieve this feat since Mats Naslund and his 110 points in the 1985-1986 season.

In Brief

– Read more.

At the beginning of 2025, she was ranked 333rd in the world and playing far from the spotlight. https://t.co/Do9gh18Ocp

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026

– Obviously.