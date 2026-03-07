World Classic: Abraham Toro shines in Canada’s victory

Félix Forget
Today, Canada made its debut in the World Baseball Classic. For the occasion, it faced Colombia, which had lost its first game.

It was considered a very winnable opening game for Canada.

And in the second inning, the team took the lead: a home run by Owen Caissie gave Canada a two-run lead.

Both teams added a run in the third inning. For Canada, it was Abraham Toro who drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the run.

It wasn't until the seventh inning that another run was scored. Once again, it came from Canada's offense, with Josh Naylor driving in his team's fourth run.

In the eighth inning, Harold Ramirez brought Colombia back into the game with a double that drove in a run. But half an inning later, it all fell apart for the Colombians.

Abraham Toro (him again) hit a triple that allowed Tyler Black to cross home plate.

Then, a hit by Josh Naylor, a sacrifice fly by Denzel Clarke, and a walk (with the bases loaded) by Tyler O'Neill gave Canada an 8-2 lead.

That was the final score… and Philippe Aumont got the final out of the game on the mound, which he did with a strikeout.

It should be noted that Toro finished the game with a double and a triple, producing two runs. Édouard Julien, meanwhile, did not get a hit, but still drew two walks. However, he was caught trying to steal a base.

Canada will be back in action tomorrow night (7 p.m.) when it faces Panama in another game that is likely to be highly competitive. It will then face Puerto Rico and Cuba on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and Wednesday (3 p.m.).

