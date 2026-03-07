World Classic: Abraham Toro shines in Canada’s victory

Today, Canada made its debut in the World Baseball Classic. For the occasion, it faced Colombia, which had lost its first game.

It was considered a very winnable opening game for Canada.

And in the second inning, the team took the lead: a home run by Owen Caissie gave Canada a two-run lead.

Team Canada's first runs of the #WorldBaseballClassic come on an Owen Caissie home run! pic.twitter.com/8IXtDedjQp — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Both teams added a run in the third inning. For Canada, it was Abraham Toro who drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the run.

It wasn't until the seventh inning that another run was scored. Once again, it came from Canada's offense, with Josh Naylor driving in his team's fourth run.

Josh Naylor brings home another for Team Canada! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/9vo8C2IMdK — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

In the eighth inning, Harold Ramirez brought Colombia back into the game with a double that drove in a run. But half an inning later, it all fell apart for the Colombians.

Abraham Toro (him again) hit a triple that allowed Tyler Black to cross home plate.

Abraham Toro adds on for Team Canada with an RBI triple #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/veeT1NdvZV — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Then, a hit by Josh Naylor, a sacrifice fly by Denzel Clarke, and a walk (with the bases loaded) by Tyler O'Neill gave Canada an 8-2 lead.

That was the final score… and Philippe Aumont got the final out of the game on the mound, which he did with a strikeout.

Team Canada begins its #WorldBaseballClassic run with a W! pic.twitter.com/OeUI9z0SWK — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

It should be noted that Toro finished the game with a double and a triple, producing two runs. Édouard Julien, meanwhile, did not get a hit, but still drew two walks. However, he was caught trying to steal a base.

Canada will be back in action tomorrow night (7 p.m.) when it faces Panama in another game that is likely to be highly competitive. It will then face Puerto Rico and Cuba on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and Wednesday (3 p.m.).

PMLB

Speaking of Canada.

We're used to criticism of Hockey Canada, but not so much of Baseball Canada. Things must be really bad if Michel Laplante and Charles Demers decided to speak their minds just hours before the start of the World Baseball Classic.https://t.co/j4irjmnY06 — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 5, 2026

Excellent first outing for Max Scherzer.

Max Scherzer @ PHI today: 4IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1K, 40 pitches FB averaged 94 mph, up from 93.6 mph last yr Threw slider, change, curve & cutter while generating 6 swinging strikes Eye test from alongside @benshulman7 in @FAN590 booth: Scherzer was attacking. Strong debut. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 7, 2026

