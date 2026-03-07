Top 5: Matthew Tkachuk scores hat trick against Red Wings

In addition to the Montreal Canadiens game, which ended in a painful shootout loss, we were keeping an eye on six games on the National Hockey League schedule. We were treated to several interesting highlights on the night of the trade deadline, which was unfortunately fairly quiet. Here's a recap of the night in the NHL.

1. Matthew Tkachuk hurts the Red Wings

The Florida Panthers were in Detroit last night to face the Red Wings, and they played spoilers with a 3-1 win.

Florida is far from a playoff spot, while the Red Wings, like the Montreal Canadiens, are trying to stay above the line.

It was a painful defeat, made all the more so by Matthew Tkachuk, who scored his first hat trick of the season and sixth of his career.

Tkachuk has 17 points, including eight goals, in 16 games this season.

2. Michael McCarron scores his first goal with the Wild

Just four days after being traded from the Nashville Predators to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in 2028, Michael McCarron played his first game in his new uniform last night.

And for the occasion, the former CH player distinguished himself brilliantly with a goal, the game-winner, and an assist in the Wild's 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Michael McCarron scores his first goal as a member of the Wild pic.twitter.com/RUrSW19HRs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2026

At 31 years old, McCarron will add great depth to the Wild for the rest of the season and the playoffs.

3. Robert Thomas gives the Blues the win in overtime

After a thousand and one rumors about him during the week, Robert Thomas remained a member of the St. Louis Blues.

And last night, he was the one who gave the Blues the win in overtime, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-2.

ROBERT THOMAS STAYS PUT IN ST. LOUIS ON TRADE DEADLINE DAY AND WINS THIS GAME IN OT pic.twitter.com/yi4EpaCGoj — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 7, 2026

Thomas had also scored another goal earlier in the game, bringing his total to 15 goals and 39 points in 45 games.

4. Valeri Nichushkin shines in shootout victory

The Colorado Avalanche faced off against the Dallas Stars last night in a clash of titans between the top two teams in the overall standings.

These are two extraordinary teams, so we knew we were in for quite a hockey game.

That's exactly what we got, as the game ended in a shootout with a 5-4 victory for the Avalanche.

However, it almost ended in a regulation win for the Stars, had Valeri Nichushkin not tied the game with 15 seconds left in regulation.

Valeri Nichushkin – Colorado Avalanche (13)

pic.twitter.com/4vX7goRoj0 — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) March 7, 2026

And finally, in the shootout, it was Nichushkin who once again stole the show, scoring the winning goal.

NOW THAT'S HOW YOU END A GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/3HqixhQJEn — NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2026

5. The Oilers have conceded 56 goals in their last 12 games

Things are really going badly for the Oilers. Even though the team is still in the top three in its division, nothing is working on defense or in front of the net.

Edmonton may have one of the best offenses in the league, but the Oilers are losing more games than they're winning because they're giving up so many goals.

This has been a problem for quite some time now, and with yesterday's 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers have allowed 56 goals in their last 12 games.

The puck has had an easy time finding the back of the net against the Oilers recently pic.twitter.com/8JCwy0NA6q — BarDown (@BarDown) March 7, 2026

This is pretty serious, and it won't do the Oilers any good.

In Brief

– Here are all of yesterday's results.

The @Avalanche snapped a double-digit win streak for the second time in franchise history (also CHI: 11 GP in 2012-13) and earned their 20th road victory of 2025-26 on Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Mr20yNqXMd pic.twitter.com/mhLnalz7bZ — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 7, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: 11 games.