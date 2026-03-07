The Raiders rejected this offer from the Cowboys for Maxx Crosby.

Before concluding a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders also reportedly received a significant offer from the Dallas Cowboys for star player Maxx Crosby .

According to information reported by radio station 105.3 The Fan, Dallas attempted to acquire the formidable defensive end by offering a trade that included an established player and several draft picks.

Details of the Cowboys' offer

In this proposal, the Cowboys would have sent the Raiders:

Osa Odighizuwa (defensive lineman)

A first-round pick in 2026 (12th overall selection)

A second-round pick in 2027

In return, Dallas wanted to get their hands on Maxx Crosby, one of the best quarterback pressure specialists in the National Football League.

Despite this attractive proposal, Las Vegas ultimately decided to reject the Cowboys' offer. Instead, the organization accepted the Ravens' offer, which included two first-round picks, a price often considered the maximum value for a star player in the NFL.

This decision demonstrates how much the Raiders wanted to obtain significant draft capital to begin the next phase of their rebuilding process.

Maxx Crosby was one of the most coveted defensive players on the market. His consistent impact on the pass rush and his ability to play a large number of defensive plays make him a very valuable asset to any team aspiring to great honors.

For Baltimore, the goal is clear: immediately strengthen the defense to support the offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and maximize the team's chances of competing for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.