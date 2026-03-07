The CH saves its trip to Los Angeles with a last-minute victory
Last night, the CH lost a shootout game in Anaheim. They couldn't dwell on their loss for long, as they were in Los Angeles tonight. Here are the lineups: Phillip Danault, who was back in LA, and his trio started the game.
Tonight's lineup
Today's lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Qi03nftRp0
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2026
Kings lines vs Canadiens:
Panarin – Kopitar – Kempe
Moore -Turcotte -Laferriere
Wright – Connors – Joseph
Malott -Helenius – Ward
Anderson- Doughty
Edmundson -Clarke
Dumoulin – Ceci
Kuemper
Forsberg
Injured: Armia, Byfield*, Fiala, Kuzmenko
Scratched: Laughton, Moverare…
— 32 Hockey Updates (@32HockeyUpdates) March 7, 2026
Shortly after the midway point of the period, Jakub Dobes, who had been perfect up to that point, faltered for the first time.
Anze Kopitar broke the ice. He is now just three points behind Marcel Dionne and the top spot among the Kings' all-time leading scorers.
The Kings are the first to score! pic.twitter.com/vmcevAcbVy
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026
The home team thought they had doubled their lead at the end of the period.
But there was clearly interference with the goalkeeper.
The Kings are denied a goal! pic.twitter.com/KESdnPDron
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026
The first period ended 1-0, but the Habs only had one shot on goal.
They were very undisciplined and allowed 14 shots on their goalie…
The last time the Habs only had 1 shot after the 1st period was also in LA on March 2, 2023 pic.twitter.com/WxkNBjJRp5
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 8, 2026
However, the Habs are not the most opportunistic team in the NHL for nothing.
On their third shot of the game, their second of the second period, the Habs scored, courtesy of Jake Evans.
Jake ties the game!
Jake with the equalizer!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QaOwBrLrfS
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2026
Midway through the second period, Juraj Slafkovsky scored his 22nd goal of the season.
A superb goal that saw him reach the 50-point mark for the season.
What a goal by Juraj Slafkovský, who reaches the 50-point mark! #GoHabsGo c. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/S6BinX5lbD
— RDS (@RDSca) March 8, 2026
Dobes, who had been excellent up to that point, looked weak on Scott Laughton's first goal with the Kings.
2-2 after two.
Jakub Dobes probably wants this goal back
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 8, 2026
In the third period, Alex Laferriere gave the Kings the lead.
Another defensive blunder.
Alex Laferriere puts the Kings back in front pic.twitter.com/7ZTZAMq5et
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026
But at the end of the game, on a power play, Slafkovsky scored his second goal of the game.
He now has 23 goals and has tied his personal record for points (51).
Slafkovsky scores on the power play late in the game! pic.twitter.com/eLu2BPGVGW
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026
49 seconds later, Slaf went from scorer to passer and officially broke his personal record.
He and Cole Caufield fed the captain.
Suzuki in extremis!
Nick for the late lead!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ihxCslUoHH
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2026
Suzuki and Slafkovsky finished the game with three points each. Final score: 4-3 Montreal, saving their trip to California. The club finishes with a 1-1-1 record and 14 goals scored in three games. It is also their first win since November 2019 at the Kings' home arena. Martin St-Louis's team will be back in front of their fans on Tuesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
– It's special. He was good today, stopping 34 of the 37 shots he faced.
No one. Absolutely no one.
Jakub Dobes: pic.twitter.com/nG1ShoR1Ra
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 8, 2026
— No video for Danault.
Dubois got one by LA btw. Kinda crazy Danault didn't get one even with the way things ended. He started off great in LA. https://t.co/eDXo3surXD
— PuckEmpire (@puckempire) March 8, 2026
– What a player!
Juraj Slafkovsky
First player in Canadiens history with three 50-point seasons prior to turning 22 years old#GoHabsGo
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 8, 2026
– Okay.
Lol pic.twitter.com/7kRPJJPvPI
— HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) March 8, 2026