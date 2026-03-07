The CH saves its trip to Los Angeles with a last-minute victory

Raphael Simard
Last night, the CH lost a shootout game in Anaheim. They couldn't dwell on their loss for long, as they were in Los Angeles tonight. Here are the lineups: Phillip Danault, who was back in LA, and his trio started the game.

Shortly after the midway point of the period, Jakub Dobes, who had been perfect up to that point, faltered for the first time.

Anze Kopitar broke the ice. He is now just three points behind Marcel Dionne and the top spot among the Kings' all-time leading scorers.

The home team thought they had doubled their lead at the end of the period.

But there was clearly interference with the goalkeeper.

The first period ended 1-0, but the Habs only had one shot on goal.

They were very undisciplined and allowed 14 shots on their goalie…

However, the Habs are not the most opportunistic team in the NHL for nothing.

On their third shot of the game, their second of the second period, the Habs scored, courtesy of Jake Evans.

Midway through the second period, Juraj Slafkovsky scored his 22nd goal of the season.

A superb goal that saw him reach the 50-point mark for the season.

Dobes, who had been excellent up to that point, looked weak on Scott Laughton's first goal with the Kings.

2-2 after two.

In the third period, Alex Laferriere gave the Kings the lead.

Another defensive blunder.

But at the end of the game, on a power play, Slafkovsky scored his second goal of the game.

He now has 23 goals and has tied his personal record for points (51).

49 seconds later, Slaf went from scorer to passer and officially broke his personal record.

He and Cole Caufield fed the captain.

