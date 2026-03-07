Since Thomas Vanek, the Canadiens haven’t done anything big at the trade deadline.

Despite all the rumors involving the Montreal Canadiens, Kent Hughes did not make any moves yesterday on the National Hockey League trade deadline.

So it was status quo for the Habs, a situation that disappointed many fans, especially seeing direct competitors such as the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings improve.

We know that Kent Hughes explored several avenues and that he has been working hard on one particular deal, but still, once again, nothing interesting has happened in relation to the CH.

I say once again, because when you look at the Montreal Canadiens' history at the trade deadline, well, it hasn't been great for quite a few years. As reported by Jean-Nicolas Blanchet in his recent article for TVA Sports, it has been 12 years, since the acquisition of Thomas Vanek in 2014, that the Canadiens have not made a major acquisition at the deadline.

Kent Hughes had to pay yesterday for what has become his biggest blunder since joining the Habs. https://t.co/m89SlcEwnG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 7, 2026

It's a fact, because when you analyze everything, since Vanek, the CH's acquisitions have been depth players, even useless players.

Dwight King, Steve Ott, Andreas Martinsen, Erik Gustafsson, Jon Merill, and company never really allowed the Habs to take a step forward and improve.

These are players who haven't had a big impact on the team like Thomas Vanek did with his 15 points in 18 games to finish the season and his 10 points in 17 playoff games.

Even though he was only a rental player, he performed much better than anyone else acquired at the trade deadline since 2014.

So it's obvious that after 12 years of minimal or even no action, Habs fans are disappointed that Kent Hughes didn't do anything yesterday.

It's important to note, however, that I'm talking about action from a buyer's perspective, not a seller's, because as a seller, Kent Hughes has delivered some very nice trades at the deadline.

It is as buyers that supporters have been waiting for a long time, and that is why there has been disappointment among fans yesterday.

However, it's important to note that Patrik Laine's contract has tied the hands of the Habs' general manager, as with only $1.5 million available under the cap, it was difficult to make any major acquisitions.

The $8.7 million paid to Laine, who isn't even playing, clearly hurt.

In short, let's hope that Kent Hughes made the right decision by doing nothing, and that it won't hurt the Habs' chances of making the playoffs this year.

What is clear is that, given the prices demanded by the selling teams, Hughes made sure not to sacrifice important elements for the future.

