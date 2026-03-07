Shots on goal: the Ducks exploited one of Montembeault’s weaknesses.

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a second consecutive heartbreaking loss on the Pacific Coast of the United States, as the Habs fell 6-5 in a shootout to the Anaheim Ducks last night.

This is the second time this week that the Habs have kept their fans up late due to the late start times of their games, only to have them go to bed with a flood of emotions.

It's really frustrating, and it's costing them very important points in the standings.

And in both frustrating losses, we saw VERY ordinary performances from the goalies, both Jakub Dobes in San Jose and Samuel Montembeault in Anaheim.

It's painful to watch, because the Habs are scoring goals galore, but it's never enough because the goalies have too many weaknesses.

And last night, the Anaheim Ducks really exploited one of Montembeault's weaknesses with numerous shots from the point, which ultimately led to three of the Ducks' five goals in regulation time.

Samuel Montembeault has looked better pic.twitter.com/gOMzw8xbyA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 7, 2026

This third goal by the Ducks could/should have prompted Martin St-Louis to pull Montembeault from the game, because it was the second VERY ordinary goal in a row conceded by the Quebec native.

Radko Gudas had also made Monty look bad in the first period.

The other goal allowed from the point was deflected by Chris Kreider to tie the game late in the third period.

You can't blame Monty for that one, but still, it came from another point shot, which is clearly a weakness that the Ducks exploited in the Quebec goalie's game.

In short, it was another performance to forget for Montembeault, who once again failed to give his team a chance to win.

With a few more key saves, Monty could have easily helped the Habs come away with the win and earn another point in the standings.

Because in the end, the Habs' offense delivered the goods, something it does pretty much every game.

It's starting to look a lot like the same problem the Edmonton Oilers have, where there's a lot of offense and goals generated, but no support from the defense.

Obviously, I'm talking about Montembeault mainly because yesterday it was obvious that he was weak, but the Habs' defense is also to blame. The other two goals by the Ducks were the responsibility of the Habs' five-man unit, which failed to defend adequately.

Ultimately, it all starts with the goalie, who needs to inspire confidence in his team with big saves and consistency, which is not the case right now.

This could greatly hurt the Habs between now and the end of the season and potentially in the playoffs.

In Brief

– A great performance nonetheless. https://t.co/HxUXhI62GV

— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 7, 2026

— Things are going well for the Stars.

For those seeking positivity, Stars still are on an 11-game “point” streak. Franchise record is 15 games. Team Records — Regular Season | DAL Records — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 7, 2026

— Coming up tonight.