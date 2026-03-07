Mysterious CH trade: here is the player who was reportedly targeted

Yesterday, the Canadiens did not make any moves ahead of the trade deadline. The club did not acquire any reinforcements, but that does not mean that Kent Hughes did not work hard to do so.

During his press conference, the GM mentioned thathe had spent the entire day working on a trade… which ultimately did not come to fruition. That said, we knew two things: the trade would have been significant… and it will be possible to revisit it this summer.

And last night, during his show, JiC reported that according to information from his colleague Nicolas Cloutier, it is possible to identify the player who was targeted. who became available only yesterday, just hours before the deadline.

Ryan O'Reilly: the Predators decided today that they were ready to trade him

So we can assume that seeing O'Reilly become available at the last minute explains why the Habs spent so much time on this issue yesterday. And what's interesting is to wonder what blocked the trade.

Is it related to Patrik Laine, who would almost certainly have left to allow the Canadiens to comply with the salary cap? Possibly.

However, it should be noted that even though Kent Hughes says he wants to revisit the issue this summer, the current Predators GM will no longer be there. Barry Trotz is leaving his position, and we know that Marc Bergevin is a serious candidate to replace him.

Will Hughes have to negotiate with Bergevin, who already tried to acquire O'Reilly when he was GM of the Canadiens? It's a real possibility.

We also know that the veteran does not have a no-trade clause, but that the Predators are treating him as if he did. It makes sense to wonder if Kent Hughes was talking (among other things) about O'Reilly.Reilly when he talked about guys who were willing to waive their no-trade clause to come to Montreal.”

Remember that O'Reilly, 35, has another year left on his $4.5 million per year contract. He scored 22 goals and 59 points in 61 games in Nashville this season, and we know he's a left-handed center who excels on 200 feet.

He fits the profile perfectly for the CH's needs at the #2 center position, if we exclude his age. Let's see if it will materialize this summer.

– Not ideal.

The Habs have lost their last 9 meetings vs the Kings. The last time they beat LA was on Nov. 9, 2019.

— That wouldn't hurt.

The Habs can't close out games this season.

– Interesting.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Sabres/Blues: Ultimately Colton Parayko said no to the trade; he was asked for an answer with a bit of a time limit; the Sabres went to them and said we need an answer; if Parayko had another week, maybe it would've been a different answer

— Phew.

(h/t: @Jerome_Berube) pic.twitter.com/VluVAGqmUA

— BarDown (@BarDown) March 7, 2026

