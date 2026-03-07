MLB in brief: Yoshi for Yoshinobu Yamamoto | Drake Maye in Japan

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Yoshi for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Well thought out. The Dodgers want to be Japan's team in every way.

Christian Vazquez to Houston

It's a minor league deal.

Scott Boras on the Yankees

He feels their owner wants to win.

Another contract in Sacramento?

Shea Langeliers could be next.

Drake Maye in Japan

The Pats quarterback supports the Dodgers in the World Baseball Classic – and therefore the Japanese.

The races in Toronto

Who is part of the depth in the rotation?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

